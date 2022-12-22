Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $48.63 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.7%

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), and End User (Pharma, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell culture market is expected to reach $48.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2029.

After extensive primary and secondary research, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the cell culture market and insights into the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the cell culture market.

The growing demand for monoclonal bodies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, funding for cell-based research, rising adoption of single-use technologies, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and increasing R&D spending in the life science sector are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of 3D cell culture and personalized medicine to offer new growth potential are expected to provide significant growth opportunities. However, disposal of plastic waste generated from single-use technologies, cell line misidentification and cross contamination, and reproducibility of results challenge the growth of the market up to a certain extent.

Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the recurrent usage of the consumables such as media, reagents, sera, and cell culture vessels for carrying out the cell culture technique. Additionally, companies are launching products specific to cell type, further supporting cell-specific research studies.

Based on application, in 2022, the bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products and the need for cell culture products for the bioprocessing of these biopharma products. Furthermore, research for novel products such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapy contributes to market growth.

Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing research and commercial production of biopharmaceuticals, increasing clinical pipeline, and rising funding for R&D related to cell-based therapies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Market

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

Strong R&D Pipeline for Biopharmaceuticals

Government Initiatives to Promote Biosimilars

Capacity Expansions of Biopharmaceutical Plants

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

Increase in Research Funding

Rising Adoption of Single-use Technologies

Restraints

Limitations in the Production of High-Density Cell Cultures

High Cost of Cell Culture Studies

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of 3D Cell Culture

Personalized Medicine to offer New Growth Potential

Challenges

Disposal of Plastic Waste Generated from Single-Use Technologies

Cell Line Misidentification and Cross Contamination

Reproducibility of Results

Scope of the Report:

Cell Culture Market, by Product

Consumables Media Cell Culture Media Market, by Physical form Dry Powder Media Liquid Media Cell Culture Media Market, by Type Off-the-Shelf Media Custom Media Cell Culture Media Market, by Source Chemically Defined Media Natural Media Serum-free Media Classical Media and Salts Stem Cell Culture Media Specialty Media Reagents Growth Factors and Cytokines Cryoprotective Reagents Antibiotics/Antimycotics Cell Dissociation Reagents Buffers Balanced Salt Solutions Attachment and Matrix Factors Other Cell Culture Reagents Cells and Cell Lines Sera Fetal Bovine Serum Other Sera Cell Culture Vessels Cell Culture Dishes Cell Culture Plates Cell Culture Flasks Roller Bottles Other Cell Culture Vessels

Equipment Cryopreservative Containers Refrigerators and Freezers Biosafety Cabinets Incubators Sterilizers Bioreactors Microscopes Centrifuges Cell Counters Water Baths Other Equipment



Cell Culture Market, by Application

Bioproduction

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Therapeutic Protein Production

Vaccine Production

Cell and Gene therapy

Diagnostics

Cancer Research

Drug Screening and Development

Stem Cell Research

Cell Culture Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Culture Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Global Cell Culture Market, by Product

6. Global Cell Culture Market, by Application

7. Global Cell Culture Market, by End User

8. Cell Culture Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Cytiva (U.S.)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Avantor Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Greiner Bio-One GmbH (Austria)

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r68if2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900