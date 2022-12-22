Cell Culture Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $48.63 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.7%
Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), and End User (Pharma, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cell culture market is expected to reach $48.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2029.
After extensive primary and secondary research, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the cell culture market and insights into the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the cell culture market.
The growing demand for monoclonal bodies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, funding for cell-based research, rising adoption of single-use technologies, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and increasing R&D spending in the life science sector are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Furthermore, the growing adoption of 3D cell culture and personalized medicine to offer new growth potential are expected to provide significant growth opportunities. However, disposal of plastic waste generated from single-use technologies, cell line misidentification and cross contamination, and reproducibility of results challenge the growth of the market up to a certain extent.
Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the recurrent usage of the consumables such as media, reagents, sera, and cell culture vessels for carrying out the cell culture technique. Additionally, companies are launching products specific to cell type, further supporting cell-specific research studies.
Based on application, in 2022, the bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products and the need for cell culture products for the bioprocessing of these biopharma products. Furthermore, research for novel products such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapy contributes to market growth.
Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing research and commercial production of biopharmaceuticals, increasing clinical pipeline, and rising funding for R&D related to cell-based therapies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Market
- Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals
- Strong R&D Pipeline for Biopharmaceuticals
- Government Initiatives to Promote Biosimilars
- Capacity Expansions of Biopharmaceutical Plants
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies
- Increase in Research Funding
- Rising Adoption of Single-use Technologies
Restraints
- Limitations in the Production of High-Density Cell Cultures
- High Cost of Cell Culture Studies
Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of 3D Cell Culture
- Personalized Medicine to offer New Growth Potential
Challenges
- Disposal of Plastic Waste Generated from Single-Use Technologies
- Cell Line Misidentification and Cross Contamination
- Reproducibility of Results
Scope of the Report:
Cell Culture Market, by Product
- Consumables
- Media
- Cell Culture Media Market, by Physical form
- Dry Powder Media
- Liquid Media
- Cell Culture Media Market, by Type
- Off-the-Shelf Media
- Custom Media
- Cell Culture Media Market, by Source
- Chemically Defined Media
- Natural Media
- Serum-free Media
- Classical Media and Salts
- Stem Cell Culture Media
- Specialty Media
- Reagents
- Growth Factors and Cytokines
- Cryoprotective Reagents
- Antibiotics/Antimycotics
- Cell Dissociation Reagents
- Buffers
- Balanced Salt Solutions
- Attachment and Matrix Factors
- Other Cell Culture Reagents
- Cells and Cell Lines
- Sera
- Fetal Bovine Serum
- Other Sera
- Cell Culture Vessels
- Cell Culture Dishes
- Cell Culture Plates
- Cell Culture Flasks
- Roller Bottles
- Other Cell Culture Vessels
- Media
- Equipment
- Cryopreservative Containers
- Refrigerators and Freezers
- Biosafety Cabinets
- Incubators
- Sterilizers
- Bioreactors
- Microscopes
- Centrifuges
- Cell Counters
- Water Baths
- Other Equipment
Cell Culture Market, by Application
- Bioproduction
- Monoclonal Antibody Production
- Therapeutic Protein Production
- Vaccine Production
- Cell and Gene therapy
- Diagnostics
- Cancer Research
- Drug Screening and Development
- Stem Cell Research
Cell Culture Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Laboratories
Cell Culture Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Global Cell Culture Market, by Product
6. Global Cell Culture Market, by Application
7. Global Cell Culture Market, by End User
8. Cell Culture Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- Cytiva (U.S.)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Corning Incorporated (U.S.)
- Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
- Avantor Inc. (U.S.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
- HiMedia Laboratories (India)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Eppendorf SE (Germany)
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Greiner Bio-One GmbH (Austria)
- Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r68if2
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900