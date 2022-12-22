Submit Release
SEAL Announces 2023 Business Sustainability Award Opening

December 21, 2022 - Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (PRWEB) December 22, 2022

Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards:

  • Early Bird Entry Deadline: March 10th
  • Final Entry Deadline: April 27th
  • Sustainability Award Announcement Date: May 16th

The 2023 application can be accessed here.

Notable past winners of the SEAL Business Sustainability Award include:

  • adidas
  • AMD
  • Disneyland
  • General Electric
  • General Motors
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Salesforce
  • Samsung

Beyond honoring global brands, the SEAL Award is democratic and meritocratic with high-growth start-ups and scale-ups regularly among award recipients. Earlier stage winners from the 2022 Business Sustainability Awards included:

  • AiDash
  • Flock Freight
  • Optoro
  • PATH

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:

