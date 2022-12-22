December 21, 2022 - Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (PRWEB) December 22, 2022

Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards:



Early Bird Entry Deadline: March 10th

Final Entry Deadline: April 27th

Sustainability Award Announcement Date: May 16th

The 2023 application can be accessed here.

Notable past winners of the SEAL Business Sustainability Award include:

adidas

AMD

Disneyland

General Electric

General Motors

Microsoft

Oracle

Procter & Gamble

Salesforce

Samsung

Beyond honoring global brands, the SEAL Award is democratic and meritocratic with high-growth start-ups and scale-ups regularly among award recipients. Earlier stage winners from the 2022 Business Sustainability Awards included:

AiDash

Flock Freight

Optoro

PATH

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/seal_announces_2023_business_sustainability_award_opening/prweb19086343.htm