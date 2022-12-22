SEAL Announces 2023 Business Sustainability Award Opening
December 21, 2022 - Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards.
- Early Bird Entry Deadline: March 10th
- Final Entry Deadline: April 27th
- Sustainability Award Announcement Date: May 16th
The 2023 application can be accessed here.
Notable past winners of the SEAL Business Sustainability Award include:
- adidas
- AMD
- Disneyland
- General Electric
- General Motors
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Procter & Gamble
- Salesforce
- Samsung
Beyond honoring global brands, the SEAL Award is democratic and meritocratic with high-growth start-ups and scale-ups regularly among award recipients. Earlier stage winners from the 2022 Business Sustainability Awards included:
- AiDash
- Flock Freight
- Optoro
- PATH
ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS
SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.
The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:
