SEAL Announces 2023 Business Sustainability Award Opening

December 21, 2022 - Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now entering its seventh year of organizing sustainability awards, SEAL has announced the schedule for the 2023 Business Sustainability Awards:

Early Bird Entry Deadline: March 10th

Final Entry Deadline: April 27th

Sustainability Award Announcement Date: May 16th

The 2023 application can be accessed here.

Notable past winners of the SEAL Business Sustainability Award include:

adidas

AMD

Disneyland

General Electric

General Motors

Microsoft

Oracle

Procter & Gamble

Salesforce

Samsung

Beyond honoring global brands, the SEAL Award is democratic and meritocratic with high-growth start-ups and scale-ups regularly among award recipients. Earlier stage winners from the 2022 Business Sustainability Awards included:

AiDash

Flock Freight

Optoro

PATH

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:

Media Contact

Matt Harney, SEAL Awards, 15889574238, operations@sealawards.com

SOURCE SEAL Awards