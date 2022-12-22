Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,416 in the last 365 days.

M2 CAPITAL UPDATES ON ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited ("M2 Capital", "M2C" or the "Firm"), an ANGLO-CANADIAN private equity/investment firm, updates today on its tender offer (the "Offer") for 100% of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior" or the "Company") SUP, which was announced on Friday – November 11, 2022.

M2 Capital submitted the attached Offer Letter (the "Letter") to Superior, earlier this month.

Once Superior answers M2 Capital's LetterM2 Capital will file a Schedule TO with the US Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Offer is subject to customary and other terms and conditions.

ABOUT M2 CAPITAL

M2 Capital is an ANGLO-CANADIAN private equity/investment firm focused on value creation. M2 Capital is focused on four types of efficiencies: (1) Managerial – we augment the management team, as necessary; (2) Operational – we bring in top consultants to optimize assets; (3) Technical – we invest in the newest / best-in-class technologies; and, (4) Capital – we optimize the capital base to best fit the company's needs.

For more information, visit www.mtwocapital.com.

ABOUT SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES

Superior's is a highly leveraged aluminum wheels manufacturer – which facilities in in North America and Europe.

For more information, visit www.supind.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can generally be identified by the use of future dates or words such as "may," "should," "could," "will," "expects," "seeks to," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and M2C does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Media Contact - Zane Piekenbrock, Vice-Chairman, +1 416 388 1052, Superior.Offer@mtwocapital.com 

PDF- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973023/Doc1_Superior_Industries_Offer_Letter.pdf
PDF- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973022/Doc2_M2C_CORP_Presentation.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m2-capital-updates-on-its-offer-to-acquire-superior-industries-international-inc-301708931.html

SOURCE M2 Capital

You just read:

M2 CAPITAL UPDATES ON ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.