Central Florida Bail Bonds Agency Launches Newest Blog Discussing Penalties Associated with Medical Marijuana Use

Central Florida Bonding Offers Online Discussion About the Use of Medical Marijuana and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Florida Bonding announces its newest blog entitled "Penalties associated with medical marijuana and driving in Florida." This Orlando, Florida bail bonds agency wants to make sure drivers across the state are aware of the possible penalties for driving under the influence of medical marijuana.

Hadi Khouri, the owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "Medical marijuana has become legal in Florida for patients suffering from debilitating diseases, but just like with alcohol and other cognitively impairing drugs, the penalties associated with DUI vary based on your number of prior offenses. However, unlike alcohol, there is no designated impairment limit, and marijuana may stay in your system longer than alcohol."

Penalties for DUIs can include monetary fines, loss of your driver's license and possible jail time, Khouri stated. In addition, if you are convicted, that will stay on your record for 75 years.

Khouri adds, "The ultimate goal is to prevent injuries, property damage and death. If you are intoxicated in any way or your judgment is impaired whether that is by medical marijuana, alcohol, prescription, or other drugs do not get behind the wheel. With all of the alternative transportation options, including ride share services, friends and family, available to Floridians, there is zero need for people to drive under the influence. Driving under the influence is dangerous, reckless and can have lasting effects on your life and future ability to drive."

In Florida, the penalties associated with driving while under the influence of marijuana have been increased and in fact, the monetary fines double for each subsequent offense.

For further details on the tiered offense outcomes including the length of time your car may be impounded and at which offense you begin looking at felony charges, you can review the full post online at:

https://cfborlando.com/penalties-medical-marijuana-driving/

At just your second offense, your car may be equipped with a mandatory ignition interlock device, and you may receive a license suspension for one to five years with an additional year of probation and a psychosocial compulsory evaluation.

The penalties can be severe. Hadi adds "I encourage Florida drivers and those carrying a valid Medical Marijuana card to know and understand the Florida laws, not only for the protection of themselves but for others on the roadways too." Central Florida Bonding has bailed clients out of jail for numerous charges such as DUI, BUI, boating while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, road rage, identity theft, and more. To start the bail bond process, defendants are encouraged to call 407-841-3646. Central Florida Bonding is licensed to post bail throughout the state of Florida and with affiliated agencies across the United States.

A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced, knowledgeable and licensed. They are ready to assist with paperwork, can explain the ins and outs of the bail bond process, and can answer questions regarding the criminal justice system.

This Orlando bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and Lake Counties. Defendants have benefited from the expertise of Central Florida Bonding since 1979. Khouri states, "We have been helping Central Floridians for many years. We can help you too! Please rely on our experience and expertise to guide you through this stressful experience."

Central Florida Bonding is located in the Cox Plaza at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about this bail bond agency, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/, or call 407-841-3646.

Media Contact

Hadi Khouri, Central Florida Bonding, 407-841-3646, cfborlando@cfborlando.com

SOURCE Central Florida Bonding