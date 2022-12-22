Horse Feed Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 10704.47 Million By 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis
horse feedstuff has surpassed straight feedstuff in popularity because it helps to maintain consistent nutritional consistency, allowing horses to be versatile.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that horse feed market was valued at USD 7,356.56 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 10704.47 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
As different animal types have different nutritional needs, feeds often differ from one another. Compound horse feedstuff is one of the most important types of horse feed for a horse's overall health. As a result, the global compound horse feedstuff market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The compound horse feedstuff is one such variety of feed that is highly nutritious for horses because it contains a mixture of grains such as barley, maize, distiller grain, forage, minerals, sorghum, and wheat, as well as a sufficient supply of vitamins and minerals.
Horse Feed Market Dynamics
Drivers
The health benefits associated with horse feed
The compound horse feed not only improves performance and meets horses' high energy needs, but it also protects them from muscular disorders such as laminitis and azoturia. Even without a gallbladder, horses require dietary fats to perform well. Horses can digest dietary fats, which have nutritional benefits such as increased vitamin absorption, omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, and so on. The growing demand for comprehensive horse nutrition is driving the demand for horse feedstuff.
Growing popularity of equestrian sports around the world
Equestrian sports have grown in popularity in recent years, with people all over the world, particularly in developed economies, preferring them to others. International recognition of equestrian sports such as endurance riding, horse racing, dressage events, and others drives the demand for compound horse feed and creates an opportunity for feed manufacturers.
Opportunity
Compound horse feedstuff gives the horse more strength to perform well. Horse food manufacturers are also improving the quality of their products in order to improve performance. When a horse wins an event, the owner or trainer's food brand fed to the horse becomes popular. Thus, horse-related sporting events play a significant role in providing opportunities for market players to increase their sales, as a whole catering overall compound horse foodstuff business.
Competitive Landscape and Horse Feed Market Share Analysis
Horse feed market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to horse feed market.
Some of the major players operating in horse feed market are:
Cargill, Incorporated (U.S)
Dow (US)
BASF SE (Germany)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
DSM (Netherlands)
DuPont (US)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
NOVUS INTERNATIONAL (US)
Alltech (US)
Associated British Foods plc (UK)
Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)
Nutreco (Netherlands)
ForFarmers. (Netherlands)
De Heus Animal Nutrition (Netherlands)
Land O'Lakes (US)
Kent Nutrition Group (US)
J. D. HEISKELL & CO. (US)
Perdue Farms (US)
SunOpta (Canada)
Scratch Peck Feeds (US)
De Heus Animal Nutrition (Netherlands)
MEGAMIX (Russia)
Agrofeed (Hungary)
Global Horse Feed Market Scope
Horse feed market is segmented on the basis of nutrition type, ingredients, form, type, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Nutrition type
High Fibre
Low Starch
High Protein
High Fats
Ingredients
Cereals
Supplements
Cakes/Meals
Form
Pellets
Cubes
Powder
Type
Performance
Senior/Old
Professional
Mare and Foal
Application
Online sales
Offline retail
Horse Feed Market Regional Analysis/Insights
Horse feed market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, nutrition type, ingredients, form, type, and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the horse feed market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
China dominates the Asia-Pacific horse feed market due to rising demand for horse nutrition as well as increased utilisation of the product in various food processing industries in the region, whereas North America is expected to grow in the horse feed market during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to rising demand for the product as it will provide high energy and the required amount of fat.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Restraints
Animal sport restrictions and a ban on horse racing and animal entertainment shows are likely to act as market restraints for the growth of horse feed in the above-mentioned projected timeframe. Volatility in raw material prices will be the most significant and immediate challenge to market growth.
This horse feed market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the horse feed market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Reasons for Get Horse Feed Market Report
>> This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth.
>> It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
>> It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors.
>> It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
>> It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Horse Feed Market.
>> This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.
Research Methodology: Global Horse Feed Market
Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by the DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Expert Analysis, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Production Consumption Analysis, Climate Chain Scenario, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:
Executive Market Summary
Scope of the Horse Feed Market Report
Key Finding and Recommendations
Growth and Investment Opportunities
Horse Feed Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
Horse Feed Market Attractive Investment Proposition
Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis
Horse Feed Market Segmentation Outlook
Regional Outlook
Company Profiles of Key Players
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.
