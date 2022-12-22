Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Share Worth US$ 3.3 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Government investments and initiatives in the construction industry act as a driver for the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Redispersible Polymer Powder Market size is forecast to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. The redispersible polymer powder improves the water retention of dry-mix mortar and forms a film to reduce evaporation of water owing to which it is extensively utilized in the residential and commercial construction industry. When mixed with water, these powdered organic binders can redisperse into new emulsions with essentially identical properties to the original copolymer emulsions. The increasing requirement of redispersible polymer powders in the booming building & construction sector and its wide usage in maintenance projects is leading to the high growth of the redispersible polymer powder market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Redispersible-Polymer-Powder-Market-Research-500441

Hurry up! Limited time offer..!!

Avail the best ever year-end offer of IndustryARC using “FLAT1000” to get

FLAT 1000$ OFF on any market report of your choice.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the redispersible polymer powder market, owing to the increasing manufacturing & construction activities in the region due to various government initiatives such as 100 smart cities and Housing for all by 2022 in APAC.

2. Redispersible polymer powders are copolymer emulsions that have been transformed by a set of processes, such as high temperatures and pressures, spray drying, and surface treatment, into powdered thermoplastic resin materials.

3. Huge investments are being made in the infrastructure sector to stimulate the economy, owing to which the demand for cement, dry-mix mortars, tiling, and plastering are projected to increase. This will boost the use of redispersible polymer powder for residential as well as non-residential buildings.

4. Redispersible polymer demand is constantly increasing due to its advantages in the construction industry, such as improved water retention and workability, strong dry-mix mortar strength development, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong resistance to impact and abrasion.

5. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, all construction and building activities are stopped until the pandemic, no new orders can be taken over and no existing order can be completed, which has a significant impact on the market for redispersible polymer powder.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500441



Segmental Analysis:

1. The vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) segment held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020, owing to its affordable cost and superior properties. VAE redispersable powders (RDPs) are easy to ship, store (excellent storage stability), handle, and more. Vinyl acetate homopolymer the powder is extensively utilized in applications such as the formulation of construction materials such as tile adhesives, grouts, finishing plasters, troweling compounds, dry-mix mortar, and sealing slurries.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020 up to 42%, owing to the increasing residential and commercial buildings in the region. Due to economic reforms and the increasing per capita income of individuals, construction and building activities are increasing in countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

3. The tiling & flooring segment held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. The powdered thermoplastic resin materials such as redispersible polymer powder resins are soft and flexible because of their relatively high ethylene contents due to which they are widely used in the tiling & flooring application.

4. The residential construction segment held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Redispersible polymer powders are extensively used in various chemical construction applications, such as self-leveling flooring compounds, composite external thermal insulation systems, tile adhesives, screeds, plasters, dry-mix mortars, repair mortars, grouts, slurries for cement sealing, and more.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Redispersible Polymer Powder Industry are -

1. BASF SE,

2. Celanese Corporation,

3. Dow Inc.,

4. Wacker Chemie AG,

5. Ashland Inc.,



Click on the following link to buy the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500441



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Process Oil Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15131/process-oil-market.html

B. Polymer Foam Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11663/polymer-foam-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062