Việt Nam, Cuba seek ways to further bolster ties: Party leaders

VIETNAM, December 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng spoke on the phone with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel late Wednesday, during which the two sides discussed measures to further promote the bilateral ties in the future.

The Cuban leader briefed Party General Secretary Trọng about the overall situation in the Latin America region and Cuba, as well as the difficulties and challenges that Cuba is facing due to the impact of the world economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and conflicts in Europe as well as the embargo and hostile activities.

He said that Cuba had stayed firm and implemented measures to boost economic recovery and development and ensure the living conditions of residents.

He said that Cuba is implementing the Resolution of the 8th CPC National Congress, focusing on three major tasks: boosting economic development, promoting peace, and safeguarding the CPC ideological foundation.

He also informed the Vietnamese side about the outcomes of the 10th session of its 9th parliament and the fifth session of the CPC Central Committee, as well as preparations for the second national CPC conference slated for October 2023. Finally, he reiterated the central role of the CPC in the discussions on important issues of Cuba and in deciding on measures to deal with current difficulties and challenges.

Miguel Díaz-Canel spoke highly of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements. He expressed the belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will continue to reap more significant successes in the implementation of set targets.

Party General Secretary Trọng congratulated Cuba for its attainments in overcoming difficulties, stabilising the country’s situation, and advancing to socialism. He affirmed that Việt Nam always followed Cuba’s situation closely and shared problems with the Cuban Party, State and people, and expressed the belief that under the leadership of the CPC, Cuban people would overcome difficulties to gain more outstanding achievements.

He also briefed the Cuban leader on Việt Nam’s efforts in COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development, the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and the outcomes of the CPV Central Committee’s sessions. The leader affirmed that Việt Nam would continue to pursue the external policy of peace, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations.

Việt Nam always accompanies the just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people and forever remembers Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s saying, “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed blood,” Trọng said, reaffirming that Việt Nam consistently opposes the economic embargo against Cuba.

The two leaders were delighted at the positive progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries.

They agreed to work to strengthen mutual understanding and mutual support while maintaining the exchange of delegations at high and all levels, continuing to share theories and practical experience, effectively implementing agreements in areas of each other’s strengths and demands such as agriculture and health care, and fostering their coordination and mutual support at international forums.

Miguel Díaz-Canel said he hopes Vietnamese businesses will increase investment in Cuba, especially in food and commodity production, retail and wholesale.

Party General Secretary Trọng invited Raúl Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel to visit Việt Nam. Miguel Díaz-Canel has accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS