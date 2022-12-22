Inspection Commission investigates COVID repatriation flight bribes

VIETNAM, December 22 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 24th session on December 20 and 21 in Hà Nội, deciding disciplinary measures on many Party organisations and individuals.

During the session, the commission concluded on the mistakes and wrongdoings of the Party delegation to the Foreign Ministry in the 2021-2026 tenure.

The Party delegation to the Foreign Ministry violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility, and slackened leadership, resulting in Party rules and State laws violations concerning the organisation of flights to bring overseas Vietnamese home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several officials and Party members showed degradation in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, violating Party rules and responsibilities and accepting bribes, leading to arrest and prosecution.

Many Party committees and Party committee standing boards of the Party organisations at the Foreign Ministry, the Government Office, the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department, the Public Security Ministry’s Immigration Department, and some other Party organisations and Party members also had to bear responsibility in connection with those violations and mistakes.

The Inspection Commission decided to give a reprimand to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Foreign Ministry and a warning to the Party Committee of the Consular Department.

Several officials at Vietnamese embassies abroad were expelled from the Party, namely Nguyễn Hồng Hà, Consul General in Osaka, Japan; Lý Tiến Hùng, former official at the Vietnamese embassy in Russia; Nguyễn Lê Ngọc Anh, official at the Vietnamese embassy in Malaysia; and Vũ Ngọc Minh, former official at the Vietnamese embassy in Angola.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Trần Việt Thái was stripped of all positions in the Party during the 2020-2025 tenure.

Former Ambassador to India Phạm Sanh Châu, Consul General in Fukuoka (Japan) Vũ Bình and Phạm Như Ý at the Vietnamese Embassy in India were given a warning.

The commission requested that the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider and mete out disciplinary measures against the Party delegation to the Foreign Ministry in the 2016-2021 and 202-2026 tenures; Party Central Committee member, Secretary of the Party delegation to the Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn; and former Ambassador to Japan Vũ Hồng Nam.

The commission required the Party delegation to the Foreign Ministry to work with the ministry’s Party Committee to lead the correction of mistakes and violations and discipline related organisations and individuals.

The commission also imposed disciplinary measures on the Party delegation to the Thái Nguyên provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures, along with several former officials of the province.

The Standing Board of the Party Committee at the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (Vinashin) in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures and several former and incumbent officials of the corporation were also disciplined.

The commission required the Party delegation to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to strictly look back at its violations and wrongdoings, draw lessons and correct the mistakes. — VNS