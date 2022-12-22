At 5.9 % CAGR, Plastic Adhesives Market Size Worth USD 9.7 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

With the rising government investments in the construction and infrastructure sector predicted to rise the Plastic Adhesives Market in the projected period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plastic Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach $9.7 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for plastic adhesives owing to their high bonding strength, thermal shock resistance, impact resistance, dimensional stability, and electrical insulation properties in various end-use industries such as medical, packaging, and e-commerce, is estimated to drive the market growth. The increasing usage of polyurethane adhesives owing to its durability and functionality, in higher strength building and construction activities will also substantially drive the demand for plastic adhesives. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the plastic adhesives market due to the rising government investments in the electronics, healthcare, and construction and infrastructure segments in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia.

2. The increasing usage of polyurethane adhesive owing to its extremely strong adhesion, flexibility, and isolation in woodworking, construction, textile lamination, and shoe production is anticipated to raise the demand for plastic adhesives market growth.

3. Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is formulated as a pressure-sensitive adhesive, which after cooling, remain tacky and can be used for tag and label bonding, and thus drive the growth of the plastic adhesives market over the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Polyurethane resin held the largest share in the plastic adhesive market in 2020. Even though a primer is required, polyurethane plastic adhesives give good adhesion to a variety of substrates, including heavily plasticized PVC. The structural bonding and sealing of automotive windshields is the largest use of polyurethane-based plastic adhesives.

2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 38% in the plastic adhesive market in 2020. Globally, the region's growth in the market is mainly due to strong economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging, automotive, building & construction, medical and electronic industries.

3. Polyethylene (PE) substrate held the largest share in the plastic adhesive market in 2020. Polyethylene is a lightweight, durable thermoplastic with a variable crystal structure which is most commonly used. Since, bonding of polyethylene is considered very difficult thus it is often used in packaging, storage containers, chemical drums, tanks and many other low-cost assemblies.

4. Water based plastic adhesives held the largest share in the plastic adhesive market in 2020. Water based plastic are very popular and are conceived as an environmentally sustainable and economically viable alternative to solvent based adhesives. The lack of volatile organic compounds is one of the main benefits of waterborne adhesives (VOCs).

5. The packaging sector held the largest share of more than 24% in the plastic adhesive market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The use of plastic adhesives in flexible packaging provides benefits in terms of reducing the expense of packaging and energy and material use.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Adhesives Industry are -

1. Henkel Corporation,

2. 3M,

3. Permabond LLC,

4. H.B. Fuller Company,

5. Arkema,



