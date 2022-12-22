Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Size USD 22 Million

Endoscopic ultrasound needles market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 22 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~5% By 2033.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 22 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 18 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of endoscopic ultrasound needles market worldwide are the growing population of geriatric andMarket Definition of Endoscopic Ultrasound NeedlesEndoscope ultrasound is a procedure to examine a tissue under a microscope, this procedure requires a biopsy needle which is inserted through the mouth into the oesophagus. The endoscopic ultrasound needle is used to extract fluid or tissue samples for the examination. The procedure uses the sound waves in the ultrasound, in order to take the look and examination of the walls of the gastrointestinal tract. Other than gastrointestinal tract, the endoscopic ultrasound needles are also used for gathering the sample from pancreas, liver and lymph nodes. The procedure is gaining popularity owing to its minimal invasion nature, which is associated with lesser pain, less intrusion and quicker recovery. For instance, device by Cook Medical the U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded the Zenith, thoraco+endovascular system the status of Breakthrough Device. Furthermore, rising popularity of minimal invasive surgery is to boost the market growth. From 2003 to 2018, there was a 111% increase in the overall number of minimally invasive surgeries, going from 133 to 280.The global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising prevalence of stomach and gastrointestinal cancerHigher demand of minimally invasive surgeryHigher number of visits to physiciansGrowing attention on the manufacturing of fine needle biopsy technologyGlobal Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: Restraining FactorThe cost of the endoscopic ultrasound needles is exorbitant, the industry lacked skilled experts and these needles are also the cause of infections in the hospitals. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market during the forecast period. The North America’s market growth is expected on the back of various government organization and increased healthcare expenditure for the development of the medical sector. For instance, the government of Angola increased the spending on the healthcare budget, which totals to more than USD 400 million in 2018. This capital is invested to focus primarily on the health and education of the children, which is expected to cater the needs of 16 million children. Moreover, spending on Medicaid increased 9.2% to $671.2 billion in 2020, or 16% of all National Healthcare Expenditure (NHE). NHE increased by 9.7% to $4.1 trillion in 2020, or $12,530 per person, and it represented 19.7% of GDP (GDP).The market research report on global endoscopic ultrasound needles also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Market Players Featured in the Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Some of the key players of the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market are Cook Group Incorporated, Medi-Globe GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation, Medline Industries, LP, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Protek Medical Products Inc., Spectra Medical Devices, LLC, and ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., and others. 