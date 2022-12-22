Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~13% Assessment for the Driving Factors By 2033

Preeclampsia diagnostics market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 4 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~13% By 2033

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 4 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~13%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of preeclampsia diagnostics market worldwide are the rise in number of women populations suffering from preeclampsia and rising awareness among healthcare providers.Market Definition of Preeclampsia DiagnosticsIn pregnancy, preeclampsia and toxemia are conditions marked by high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine. In addition to causing maternal and infant mortality, it is a leading cause of long-term frailty and death during pregnancy. Hypertension and proteinuria are two symptoms that can occur in the last half of pregnancy or soon after birth, which can lead to preeclampsia. In most cases, it is caused by a malfunction of the placenta and the circulatory system of the mother, and it usually resolves over time.The onset of pre-eclampsia can easily be detected during routine prenatal checkups. A urine sample is tested for protein content during these antenatal appointments to detect high blood pressure and high blood pressure symptoms.Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market can majorly be attributed to the rising cases of hypertension among pregnant women, and increased efforts to develop new tests to detect biomarkers of preeclampsia. The combination of CT-pro-ET1, sFlt-1, and systolic blood pressure was found to provide an 80% sensitivity and 90% precision for the development of severe preeclampsia in women with subclinical preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, essential hypertension, or moderate preeclampsia. A prediction or treatment plan based on ET-1 or its byproduct protein CT-pro-ET1 may therefore be beneficial. Furthermore, rising investments and acquisition regarding noninvasive pre-eclampsia screening is anticiptaed to drive market growth over the forecast period. Metabolomic Diagnostics announced a partnership with Renegade Bio, an American bio-technology company. By the end of 2022, a new screening test for preeclampsia risk is expected to be available on the US market as part of this partnership.The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rising prevalence of placenta previaHuge spending on healthcareInnovation in the diagnosis of preeclampsiaIncreasing fertility ratesGlobal Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Restraining FactorInadequate understanding of preeclampsia signs and symptoms among women in emerging economies is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market during the forecast period.Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market SegmentationBy Test Type(Urine Analysis, Blood Tests, and Others)The blood tests segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the number of types of blood tests that have been introduced in the market, as well as the accuracy of blood tests in efficiently detecting biomarkers. For instance, a few newer tests were introduced by governmental agencies in England to identify preeclampsia. A Delfia Xpress PLGF 1-2-3 test, an Elecsys immunoassay sFlt-1/PLGF ratio, as well as a Triage PLGF Test were recommended in the guidelines in the first half of 2022. Furthermore, a growing adoption of such procedures in number of diagnostic centers and increased awareness of blood tests are expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.By Product Type {Instruments (Victor 2D Instrument, Auto DELFIA Immunoassay System, and Others), and Consumables}By End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, and Others)By RegionThe North American preeclampsia diagnostics market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on the account of high adoption of high-tech products, increased awareness of preeclampsia, rapid advances in diagnostic tests, increasing disorders associated with pregnancy, and a rise in healthcare expenditures. The prevalence of high blood pressure-related diseases among pregnant women in the United States has more than doubled over the past 12 years, rising from 38% in 2007 to 78% in 2019. Moreover, Patients with hypertensive disorders provide a large demand pool for the product. Rapid population growth and the rise in government approvals are expected to boost the market growth in the region over the forecast period.The market research report on global preeclampsia diagnostics also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics MarketSome of the key players of the global preeclampsia diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics, DRG Instruments GmbH, Sera Prognostics, Inc., Bayer AG, MOMM Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and others.

