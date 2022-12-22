Animal Genetics Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~6%, ~USD 10067.00 Million by 2033

Animal genetics market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 10067 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~6% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Animal Genetics Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global animal genetics market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 10067.00 Million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~6%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 5407.00 Million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of animal genetics market worldwide are the increasing consumption of beef and rise in production of dietary products.Market Definition of Animal GeneticsGenes are a natural part of life and their effects are studied by genetics. A gene is the blueprint for an animal’s appearance, behavior, and survival. As a result, genetics play a critical role in determining the health and production of livestock. In addition to providing meat, milk, eggs, and fiber, livestock species provide people with a variety of products and services. Their wide range of functions can only be achieved through their diverse genetic composition.A broad field of study, animal genetics encompasses a range of activities including identification, breeding, and genetic development, and is one of the pillars of livestock development.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4390 Global Animal Genetics Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global animal genetics market can majorly be attributed to increased prevalence of animal infectious diseases, global growth in meat production and consumption, rising demand for high-quality protein as a result of rising malnutrition rates, and increased consumption of animal products along with a greater tendency to own pets. It was observed that a total of nearly 85 million households were observed to own a pet in the USA in 2021-22. Furthermore, increasing awareness among farmers of the importance of keeping animals healthy and increasing collaboration between companies to treat animal diseases are also expected to drive market growth. For instance, the pioneering agricultural biotechnology company, Tropic Biosciences, joined forces with Genus plc. In collaboration with Tropic, Genus plc explored and utilized Tropic’s Gene Editing induced Gene Silencing technology. A number of agricultural applications have been demonstrated to benefit from the use of this technology, including genetic improvements for farmers and the diagnosis of animal diseases.The global animal genetics market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rising awareness about animal geneticsSurge in consumption of meatIncreasing production of milk productsRise in demand for high quality pork meatUpsurge in per capita incomeGlobal Animal Genetics Market: Restraining FactorHigher price entailed with special breeding programs and lack of awareness among low developed countries about the animal healthare factors expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global animal genetics market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/animal-genetics-market/4390 Global Animal Genetics Market SegmentationBy Animal Type(Canine, Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, and Others)The porcine segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing pig population and growing global demand for pig meat. It was observed that the United States was projected to have nearly 70 million heads by 2022. In China, the number of pigs was the highest with over 400 million heads. Moreover, the increasing demand for better-quality pork meat is further anticipated to augment segment growth over the forecast period. In many parts of the world, pork is considered to be a staple food and is produced from domestic pigs. Fast food outlets and restaurants offer pork as a popular choice for consumers.By Genetic Material (Embryo, Semen, and Others)By Genetic Testing (Genetic Trait and DNA Typing)By RegionThe North America animal genetics market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on account of an increase in high-quality breed demand and an increase in pork consumption and production. Pork production in the United States reached almost 25,000 million pounds in 2021, up from approximately 24,000 million pounds in 2018. Moreover, the presence of a large number of animal genetics companies with advanced technologies along with the presence of key market players in the region and a rise in personal disposable income is further expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.The market research report on global animal genetics also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Request a PDF Brochure@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4390 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Animal Genetics MarketSome of the key players of the global animal genetics market are Hendrix Genetics BV, Genus plc, Animal Genetics Inc., Crv Holding B.V.,Vetgen LLC, Neogen Corporation, TopigsNorsvin, Zoetis Inc., GROUPE GRIMAUD LA CORBIERE, Royal Agrifirm Group, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution