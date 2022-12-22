Direct Reduced Iron Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~7.5% Assessment ~ USD 61,446.9 Million

Direct reduced iron market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 61,446.9 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~7.5%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Direct Reduced IronMarket Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global direct reduced iron market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 61,446.9 Million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~7.5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 26,537.2 Millionin the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of direct reduced iron market worldwide are the rising production of steel and rising demand for steel products of high quality globally.Market Definition of Direct Reduced IronA direct reduced iron (DRI) also referred to as sponge iron is produced by reducing iron ore directly into iron through the use of a reducing gas, such as natural gas or coal, or even by the use of elemental carbon, such as carbon dioxide. Moreover, the production of high-grade steel, awareness of CO2 emission control, GDP growth, increasing infrastructure expenditure, along with expansion of iron and steel industry are anticipated to drive global direct reduced iron market growth during the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4416 Global Direct Reduced Iron Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global direct reduced iron market can majorly be attributed to the launch of several advanced direct reduced iron products by the key players operating in the market. For instance, The ArcelorMittal Group has commissioned Midrex Technologies, Inc. to design and build a demonstration plant which will produce hydrogen steel in Hamburg. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed several opening of new research facilities in the field of direct reduced iron. For instance, Voestalpine AG opened a new high-tech steel research facility in Donawitz, Austria.The global direct reduced iron market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Expanding Chemical IndustrySurge Of Automotive Sector WorldwideIncreasing Urbanization and IndustrializationGrowing Production of DRI Around the WorldGlobal Direct Reduced Iron Market: Restraining FactorThere are high production cost, and strict government regulations in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global direct reduced iron market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/direct-reduced-iron-market/4416 Global Direct Reduced IronMarket SegmentationBy Process (MIDREX, Coal Based, and Others)The MIDREX segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The MIDREX direct reduction ironmaking process uses natural gas to reduce iron ore. Moreover, the increasing use of DRI as a raw material in the manufacturing of electric arc furnaces (EAFs) in place of scrap iron is expected to augment segment growth over the forecast period.By Form (Lumps, and Pellets)By Application (Steel Making, and Construction)By RegionThe Asia Pacific direct reduced iron market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Expansion of the construction industry in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. For instance, according to estimates, by the end of 2025, the construction industry in India is expected to reach a total value of USD 1.3 trillion. Moreover, increasing steel production, along with demand for DRI from various industries such as automotive and aerospace are factors expected to drive the direct reduced iron market in the region during the forecast period.The market research report on global direct reduced iron also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Request a PDF Brochure@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4416 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Direct Reduced IronMarketSome of the key players of the global direct reduced iron market areMidrex Technologies, Inc., voestalpine AG, Khouzestan Steel Company, Qatar Stee, Hadeed Steel Industries, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC, Tosyali Algeria A.S., Welspun Group, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution