Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~9% & Size ~ USD 1,565 Million

Dental membrane and bone graft substitute market are estimated to garner a revenue of USD 1,565 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~9% By 2033.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023~2033, the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 1561.3 million by the end of 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 645.2 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market are the increasing number of dental implants and the rising geriatric population all across the world.Market Definition of Dental Membrane and Bone Graft SubstitutesDental membranes and bone graft replacements make it easier for individuals with dental disorders such cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer to have dental bone replacement therapies. By covering the bone and the gums with a dental membrane, bone grafting for dental implants is carried out. It serves as a barrier during the healing process to stop the gum from growing into the bones. In dentistry, bone grafts serve as a filler for new bone growth and replace lost bone. Dental bone graft alternatives are frequently employed in implant procedures that require additional bone support. Instead of being placed beneath the gum line, dental membranes are placed over bone grafts used for dental implants.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4273 Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market can majorly be attributed to the rise in dental implant procedures performed globally. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, for instance, more than 2.9 million dental implant surgeries were carried out in the United States in 2019. Globally, implant dentistry is thought to be very well-liked and in high demand. An increase in dental implant treatments is anticipated to lead to an increase in procedures using dental membranes and bone graft replacements to insert and support dental implants.Additionally, throughout the anticipated period, the global market for dental membrane and bone graft substitutes is anticipated to rise as periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and decay become more prevalent among the population. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.2% of adults 30 and older have periodontal disease. Age is a factor in the development of this condition; 70.1% of those 65 and older have periodontal disease.The global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising consumption of E-cigarettes among MillennialsIncreasing per capita incomeRise in dental tourismGrowing healthcare expenditureGlobal Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Restraining FactorThe procedure requires trained and skilled medical professionals for the operation as the procedure is complicated. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/dental-membrane-and-bone-graft-substitutes-market/4273 Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market SegmentationBy Type (Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes)Owing to the increase in the number of dental graft procedures carried out annually in dental clinics, the dental membrane segment accounted for the biggest market share (62%) in the global dental membrane and bone graft alternatives market by the end of 2033. For instance, the specialists worked together in more than 1250 dental clinics in 2019 and successfully implanted more than 320,000 dental implants. Additionally, a 12% annual increase in the number of surgical treatments to repair bone abnormalities is anticipated. Additionally, during the projection period, the convenience of clinics, safer, quicker same-day operations, easier access to surgeons, and the rising awareness of oral health are all anticipated to boost segment growth.By Material {Allograft (Demineralized Bone Matrix), Xenograft, Synthetic, and Autograft}By Product Type (Bio OSS, Osteograf, Grafton)By Application (Ridge Augmentation, Sinus Lift, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, and others)By End-User (Hospitals, and Dental Clinics)By RegionThe North America dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. On account of the rise in dental injuries and disorders, as well as the rising number of individuals seeing dentists in the region, America received the greatest market share of 37.9%. For instance, in 2019 more than 65% of people between the ages of 18 and 64 saw a dentist. Additionally, during the projection period, the availability of surgeons, an increase in the number of senior patients experiencing oral issues, and an increase in the use of bone graft replacements are expected to propel market expansion in the area.The market research report on global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Request a PDF Brochure@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4273 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft SubstitutesMarketSome of the key players of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market are Dentsply Sirona, Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Inc., Biohorizons Inc, Geistlich Pharma Ag, RtiSurgicals, Dentium Co, Ltd., Lifenet Health, Medtronic plc, OrthogenAG,, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution