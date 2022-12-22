Aramid Paper Market Size Expected to Reach USD 578.9 Million with CAGR of 4.9% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Composites of aramid paper have improved electrical insulation and heat resistance. Thus, Aramid Paper Market demand is increasing Rapidly

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Aramid Paper Market size is forecast to reach US$578.9 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. This is owing to the various properties of this material in comparison to other materials such as carbon or fiber glass. It has high tensile strength and flame resistance, hence finds application in protective apparel and ballistic protection as well. The properties of aramid paper including strength, durability, heat resistance and more increase its application across various industries. It is mainly used in electrical insulation systems due to the paper being highly resistant to flame, heat and electricity. The composite structures of aramid paper have application in aerospace and marine industry for building structures. The high flexibility and rigidity of this paper increase its use in such industries. Owning to which its demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aramid Paper Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global Aramid Paper market, owing to growth in automotive and aerospace production in the region.

2. According to International Trade Administration (ITA), China is the world’s largest vehicle market. The Chinese government is expecting that automobile output will reach 35 million by 2025.

3. In addition, according to International Energy Agency, in 2018, 3.29 million electric vehicles deployed globally and the number will increase up to 125 million by 2030. This will further drive the aramid paper market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The para aramid segment dominated the Aramid Paper market in 2020, and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period 2021-2026. This is because of its high application in aerospace and military industries. Para aramid material exhibits improved performance characteristics over meta aramid in areas of weight, strength, stiffness and fatigue.

2. APAC dominated the market with a share of 36% in 2020, and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period 2021-2026. This is due to rising demand for aramid papers in electrical industries. A number of industries are located in the Asian countries and this is said to increase the demand for electrical insulation. Aramid paper is also widely used by the aerospace and defense industries of these regions which further contribute to its growth.

3. Short-cut fibers segment dominated the Aramid Paper market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Short –Cut fibers are mostly used in the making of the aramid paper owing to the application requirements. Twaron short cut fibers are produced by cutting the continuous filament yarns to specified lengths ranging between 0.25mm and 12mm. Degree of orientation of the short fibers has a great impact on the mechanical strength of the aramid insulating papers.

4. Aerospace sector dominated the Aramid Paper market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Applications of aramid paper in aerospace industry includes aerospace structural and cabin interiors. Modern aircrafts are equipped with twin-walled sandwich structured hexagon aramid paper that has a high strength-to-weight ratio. This would lead to novel fuselage without the need for larger frame spacing.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aramid Paper Industry are -

1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

2. Teijin Aramid

3. Harnawa Inc.

4. WJF Chemicals Co. Ltd.

5. Infantron (S) Pte Ltd.



