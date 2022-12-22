Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,394 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts, Gov-elect Pillen to Announce Replacement for Senator Hilgers’ Legislative Seat

NEBRASKA, December 22 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, Governor’s Office: 402-471-1970

John Gage, Governor-elect’s Office: 531-510-8529 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts, Gov-elect Pillen to Announce Replacement for Senator Hilgers’ Legislative Seat

 

LINCOLN – Tomorrow, in conjunction with Governor-elect Jim Pillen, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to announce the appointment of a new senator to represent District 21 in the Nebraska Legislature.  The appointment will become effective on January 4, 2023.

 

The vacancy will be created upon the departure of Senator Mike Hilgers, who has been elected to serve as Nebraska’s next Attorney General. 

 

District 21 is in Lancaster County.  A map of the district can be found by clicking here.  

 

The Governor, Governor-elect, and appointee will make brief remarks.  This event is open to credentialed media.  

 

What: Press conference to announce appointment of senator to represent District 21

 

When: 10:00AM CT on Thursday, December 22, 2022

 

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508

 

Who: Gov. Ricketts will be joined by:

  • Governor-elect Jim Pillen
  • Appointee to represent District 21

 

Nota Bene: This event is open to credentialed media.  The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live.  An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398.  When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts, Gov-elect Pillen to Announce Replacement for Senator Hilgers’ Legislative Seat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.