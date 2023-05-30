NEBRASKA, May 30 - Governor Pillen Memorial Day Statement

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following Memorial Day statement.

"Today, we honor the men and women, who gave their lives in defense of our nation's security and freedom. We should always remain grateful for the sacrifices that won us our rights and privileges as Americans. Let the memory of those who pledged their lives in defense of our nation remain a source of inspiration for us as we work to make Nebraska a better place to live and raise a family."