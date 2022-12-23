Hardtail vs. Full-Suspension Electric Mountain Bike, Choose the Right One for You
Riding off-road with a regular mountain bike is a thing of the past. Many riders are switching to electric mountain bikes as they are bringing an all-new mountain biking experience. However, there is not only one kind of electric mountain bike on the market. People are always arguing about 2 emtb models: Hardtail and full-suspension electric mountain bikes.
“Should I ride a hardtail or full-suspension electric mountain bike?” This is the question ebike newbies always ask. This question can lead to heated debates. Some say that hardtail electric mountain bikes are the real entry-level mountain bikes, while others emphasize that full-suspension electric mountain bikes deliver the best performance. In this article, let's dive into these 2 models, and find out which one is more suitable for beginners.
Grip and Comfort
For riding more comfortably, there is no doubt that full-suspension electric mountain bikes work better than hardtail ones. That is because not only the front but the rear wheels can absorb shocks on the trails. And this comfort can be the most noticeable when it comes to riding off-road or mountain biking. Also, full-suspension electric mountain bikes can make riders smoother by providing much traction.
A full suspension system makes sure both tires will not bounce around, leading to more grip and smoother handling for riders. On smooth trails, well, a hardtail electric mountain bike could give a lot of grips as there are no bumps and shocks. So basically, the difference between both models won’t be noticed easily. On rugged terrain, a full-suspension electric mountain bike will make beginners feel more confident and ride easier.
Riding Skills
Some ebike riders love technical riding. An electric mountain bike for them is a tool for learning and improving their riding skills. So, as for ebike riding skills, a hardtail electric mountain bike must be the right one.
Unlike the full-suspension electric mountain bike, a hardtail one enables riders to feel the trail directly. It inspires them to ride more carefully and watch out for every part of the trail. Once meeting bumps and rocks, riders on hardtail electric mountain bikes will have to learn how to use their legs or the whole body to absorb shocks on the trails. Also, they must learn to hop over rocks instead of riding through them. All these skills will be learned and improved efficiently on hardtail electric mountain bikes.
Of course, riders could learn skills on full-suspension ebikes, but it is known that they are built for smoother riders on mountain bike trails, so it may be kind of unnecessary to purchase a full-suspension electric mountain bike for bike skill learning.
Long-Distance Travels
Riding ebikes for long-distance travel can bring a lot of fun, and a full-suspension electric mountain bike can help riders enjoy and relax more. With the full suspension system, riders could feel smooth and stable wherever they are riding as the bike absorb all those shocks and dampen vibration. On city streets, this may not be that noticeable. However, on bumpy trails, the full suspension system is absolutely necessary. That’s because the buildup of vibration will fatigue riders faster. Therefore, for those who prefer long-distance ebike travel, full-suspension electric mountain bikes are always a choice. Surely, a hardtail electric mountain bike can be used for long-distance ebike riders, it is just not as comfortable as a full-suspension one.
Weight
Hardtail electric mountain bikes are much lighter as they have no rear suspension or suspension linkage in the frame. Also, the frames of hardtail electric mountain bikes cost less than full-suspension electric mountain bikes for ebike manufacturers. For this reason, it is more possible to equip hardtail electric mountain bikes with higher-end components.
Another advantage of lightweight is that it will bring riders too much burden. If an electric bike for adults is running fast enough, the weight is almost negligible, but when a heavy ebike stops moving, it is still quite hard to handle that weight, especially for those who are not strong enough.
Speed
Both hardtail and full-suspension electric mountain bikes are equipped with motors, and nobody just could say which one of them is faster. Full-suspension electric mountain bikes perform well on rough terrain. Their speed won’t be affected with the help of both front and rear suspensions. When it comes to riding hardtail electric mountain bikes on rugged terrain, riders may need to put in more effort, and the speed will be a little bit slower due to the shocks and vibration on the trails.
However, riding a hardtail electric mountain bike on smooth trails could bring riders much more fun as they provide a more direct experience. If used on city streets, they can be faster than full-suspension electric mountain bikes because they are lighter.
Whether it is a hardtail or full-suspension electric mountain bike, they can both bring riders fun and excitement, so don’t worry too much about getting the wrong bike, just feel free to choose one.
