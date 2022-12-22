In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.3 Billion in 2027

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is expected to reach US$ 6.3 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2022- 2027, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Jets, and Business Jets),

Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Jets, and Business Jets), By Product Type (Hardware, Connectivity, and Content),

(Hardware, Connectivity, and Content), By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Furnished Equipment Type (BFE and SFE),

(BFE and SFE), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)





In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Insights

By Aircraft Type

The IFEC market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional jets, and business jets. Wide-body aircraft is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of nonstop long-haul flights worldwide is one of the key factors driving the segment's growth. With IFEC becoming a more acceptable low-cost alternative to new OEM components, the segment is expected to witness a significant increase in demand in the coming years.

By End-User Type

The market is bifurcated into OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to remain dominant, whereas aftermarket is likely to be the faster-growing market type in the market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of pre-installed in-flight entertainment systems by airlines.

By Product Type

The market is segmented into hardware, connectivity, and content. Hardware is expected to remain the most dominating segment of the market during the forecast period. IFE hardware is the prime component in the IFEC market to experience visual entertainment content. In-flight connectivity is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market over the forecast period, with high usage of Ku-band for commercial aircraft, whereas ATGs are used mostly in business jets as well as narrow-body aircraft.

Which Region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for IFEC during the forecast period, with IFC installed on more than 80% of all aircraft originating from North America, and the top six largest connected fleets are all based in this region, making it the most saturated market, globally. The presence of major IFEC vendors, such as Panasonic, Viasat, Astronics, and Gogo, is one of the major factors, indicating the region's huge dominance and ongoing healthy growth opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming five years, driven by increasing penetration of IFEC systems in emerging economies, such as India; increasing acceptance of IFE in China and other developing countries; expected market entry of new aircraft programs such as C919; and the return of B737 max in China.

COVID-19 Impact on the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Key Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Gogo LLC

Thales Group

Intelsat

Viasat, Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





