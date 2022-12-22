Industrial Flooring Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.1 Billion in 2028

Industrial Flooring Market is expected to reach US$ 6.1 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2023-2028, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Industrial Flooring Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Epoxy, PU Resin, PU Cement, MMA, and Others),

(Epoxy, PU Resin, PU Cement, MMA, and Others), By Application Type (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others),

(Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)





Industrial Flooring Market Insights

By Material Type

The industrial flooring market is segmented into epoxy, PU resin, PU cement, MMA (methyl methacrylate), and others. Epoxy is unquestionably the leading material and is estimated to maintain its dominance in the foreseeable future. MMA currently has a diminutive market share and is an expensive alternative. However, in the coming years, it is projected that the material type would experience the fastest growth.

Due to its affordable cost, durability, and improved distinctive features, epoxy flooring is preferred in various industries. Despite the pandemic in 2020, the industrial sector has seen an increase in activity, particularly in the construction of parking spaces and the expansion of healthcare facilities to battle COVID-19, which, in turn, are driving the demand for epoxy flooring.

By Application Type

The market is segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, automobile manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, and others. Food & beverage is projected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, whereas industrial manufacturing is likely to maintain its supremacy during the same period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe holds the front chair in the industrial flooring market. The region is also likely to regain its lost business due to the pandemic at an influential rate. The expected recovery in industrial manufacturing will mainly contribute to the demand for industrial flooring. Secondly, like North America, the European region houses several manufacturing/assembly and processing plants for automotive, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, assuring a healthy demand in the years to come.

Asia-Pacific, another major market for industrial flooring, is subjected to grow at the highest pace over the next five years. China alone holds more than half of the region's market and will continue marking greater dominance in the region as well as the global market. Over the years, there has been a constant increase in the penetration of industrial flooring in the major Asian economies, particularly in China, a key factor driving the demand in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Industrial Flooring Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Sika AG

Covestro Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Ardex Group

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Industrial Flooring Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

