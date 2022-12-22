Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,312 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström visits Turkey

SWEDEN, December 22 - On 21–22 December, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström is visiting Turkey’s capital, Ankara, for talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

 “I look forward to visiting Ankara early on in my time as Minister for Foreign Affairs. Sweden and Turkey have a long history of good relations, and as future NATO Allies it’s all the more important to develop and deepen those relations,” says Mr Billström.

Mr Billström will also meet with representatives of the Turkish parliament during his visit. 

A joint press conference will be held following the meeting between foreign ministers.

Day: Thursday 22 December

Time:  13.15 local time, (11.15 CET)

Place:  Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Fatin Rüştü Zorlu Conference Hall

For questions about the press conference and accreditation, contact Press Secretary Anna Erhardt.

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström visits Turkey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.