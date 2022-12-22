Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström visits Turkey

SWEDEN, December 22 - On 21–22 December, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström is visiting Turkey’s capital, Ankara, for talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

“I look forward to visiting Ankara early on in my time as Minister for Foreign Affairs. Sweden and Turkey have a long history of good relations, and as future NATO Allies it’s all the more important to develop and deepen those relations,” says Mr Billström.

Mr Billström will also meet with representatives of the Turkish parliament during his visit.

A joint press conference will be held following the meeting between foreign ministers.

Day: Thursday 22 December

Time: 13.15 local time, (11.15 CET)

Place: Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Fatin Rüştü Zorlu Conference Hall

For questions about the press conference and accreditation, contact Press Secretary Anna Erhardt.