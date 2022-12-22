Submit Release
Navy Signs New Red Hill Administrative Consent Order with EPA

This 2023 Consent Order will work in concert with the Hawaii Department of Health’s (DOH’s) Emergency Order of May 2022, and the 2015 Administrative Order on Consent signed by DON, DLA, DOH, and EPA. Collectively, the requirements of these orders ensure that the DON may continue to deliver safe drinking water, and the DON and DLA may continue the progress that they have made in planning for defueling and closure, operate under a clear framework to address the impacts of past petroleum releases from the RHBFSF, and perform the work safely and expeditiously.

“This Consent Order is an important instrument to maintain our progress in safe and effective defueling and closure at Red Hill, as well as the ongoing improvement of the drinking water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam,” said Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness. “I look forward to our continued collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency to protect human health and the environment in Hawaii.”

The 2023 Consent Order will terminate when EPA certifies that all the aspects of the Consent Order and the accompanying Statement of Work are complete.

