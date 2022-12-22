On The Mark Financial, LLC Becoming a Fast-Growing Start-Up

Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - On The Mark, Financial has grown to be one of the fastest-growing startup firms in the country, specializing in financial services in over 20 states. With higher demand for its products and services, it has expanded its workforce virtually across the country and it is set to hit $5 million in annual sales within the next two years.

Connor Markins

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/149055_8a657bb9d448d9b8_001full.jpg

On The Mark Financial, a startup insurance agency was launched in early 2018 by Conor Markins. On The Mark Financial LLC, which is primarily based in two offices in Memphis, TN and Huntington, WV, and has a sales team of 20 agents and three full-time staff members. Conor has used his success in the financial services industry to help establish his rental home portfolio in Pittsburgh, PA, and will do so for many years to come, in addition to other business ventures.

On The Mark, Financial LLC's mission is to help working-class families secure financial security in difficult times. In the world, there is only one supplemental benefits company that is 100% union-label, and with over 30,000 unions and associations providing supplemental and permanent benefits to hard-working families around the world, this company is regarded as one of the world's leading providers.

On The Mark, Financial offers high-quality training and some of the most effective coaching in the industry, with resources and workshops available at all times at its office and online. Its company offers training in all aspects of leadership, from basic skills to personal growth. OTM members are properly prepared for the future. Its compensation program is designed to ensure that hard work is properly compensated.

As a fast-paced, stable, and globally growing company, OTM has open positions in Tennessee and is looking for a select group of leaders, entrepreneurs, and high achievers who are looking for their next step in a career that will take them abroad.

OTM had a record-breaking sales month in October. The company is in its third year in Memphis and is one of the city's fastest-growing companies run by young professionals.

For more information about On The Mark Financial LLC, kindly visit www.onthemarks.us/

Contact Information:

Company CEO: Conor Markins

Company name: On The Mark Financial, LLC

Website: https://onthemarks.us/

Email: otmsalestraining@gmail.com

Social media links:

https://www.instagram.com/onthemarkfinancial/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149055