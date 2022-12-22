Author Ashok K. Singhal, PhD's book "Good Health: A Pocket Book for Busy People" is a handy work simplifying optimal diet, exercise, and breathing for people on the go

Recent release "Good Health: A Pocket Book for Busy People" from Page Publishing author Ashok K. Singhal, PhD offers an engineering and entrepreneurial perspective for looking at various biological processes and body functions and suggests much-needed lifestyle changes for better management of common chronic diseases such as unwanted weight gain, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, gradual worsening of memory (Alzheimer's), loss of hair, loss of bone density, hearing, vision, and erectile dysfunction.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ashok K. Singhal, PhD, a founder and chairman of CFD Research Corporation (CFDRC), a research company founded in 1987 in Huntsville, Alabama in the biomedical and life sciences arena, has completed his new book "Good Health: A Pocket Book for Busy People": a slime volume providing basic guidance for the prevention and better management of common chronic diseases and associated health challenges.

This pocket-sized book focuses on good physical health. It is a practical guide not written by a health expert but by a pragmatic engineer. The author has forty-two years of experience as a successful entrepreneur and as a curator of numerous scientific articles, research papers, and proposals. Last but not the least, the author is well versed with both eastern and western cultures and their medical practices. The book provides readily useable information for simple lifestyle changes for the better management of common chronic diseases in a fashion that can be incorporated into simple daily routines.

Published by Page Publishing, Ashok K. Singhal, PhD's engrossing book is an invaluable resource for readers interested in avoiding the ill effects of diseases and can be managed better, at least to a large extent, by making small but necessary lifestyle changes.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Good Health: A Pocket Book for Busy People" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing