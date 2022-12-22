Stellantis Completes Acquisition of aiMotive to Accelerate Autonomous Driving Journey

aiMotive technology supercharges Stellantis mid-term development of STLA AutoDrive , the Company ' s autonomous driving tech platform

aiMotive to operate as subsidiary of Stellantis, continuing to deliver part of its current technology product portfolio to third-party customers

Founder László Kishonti will continue to drive the company as aiMotive CEO

AMSTERDAM, December 22, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. today announced that it has finalized the acquisition of aiMotive , a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software.

"The acquisition of aiMotive will accelerate our journey to become a sustainable mobility tech company and deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals," said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. "Thanks to aiMotive's world-class expertise, we will enhance our artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expand our global talent pool, and foster the mid-term development of our all-new STLA AutoDrive platform."

"In 2015, I founded a company that would develop technologies to shape the future of mobility for everyone," said László Kishonti, founder and CEO of aiMotive. "I'm delighted that seven years later we can contribute to Stellantis' ambition and work together to make millions of customers' cars better, safer and more intelligent."

aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence. Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO. It will also continue operating on the market with aiSim, aiData and aiWare, delivering its technology solutions in those key areas to third-party customers.

Stellantis will establish a Board of Directors to oversee aiMotive while preserving its autonomy and startup mindset of rapid innovation.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. STLA is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

@Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

About aiMotive

aiMotive is one of the world's largest independent automotive technology powerhouses working on level-agnostic automated driving solutions. The company delivers an integrated portfolio of software, tools and hardware products complemented by proprietary data management tools, enabling customers to rapidly develop and deploy production automated driving features that combine in-house expertise with aiMotive modular capabilities while achieving substantial reductions in development costs and timescales. The company's product portfolio has been validated in mass production programs. Its lightweight execution stack and sensor-agnostic, reusable data pipeline accelerate customers' time to market. For more information, visit https://aimotive.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "could", "should", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "remain", "on track", "design", "target", "objective", "goal", "forecast", "projection", "outlook", "prospects", "plan", or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis' current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis' ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis' defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis' business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis' vehicles; Stellantis' ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis' vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis' financial results, is included in Stellantis' reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment