Feed Mixers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Reports, Forecast 2021-2026
Feed Mixers Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 3.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Feed Mixers Market Price, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global feed mixers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, portability, capacity, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.7%
The global feed mixer market is driven by the increasing demand from the livestock sector. Owing to the increasing demand for meant consumption the feed mixers market is expected to grow at an exponential rate. Additionally, the demand for healthy livestock from dairy sector also aids to the growth of feed mixers. Further the increasing technological advancements to improve feed mixers is expected to propel the growth. However, high initial cost and reduced acceptance by small farms may be the constraint in the growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Feed mixers are industrial equipment that are used to feed ingredients and mix premixes in feed mills. They play a crucial role in the right and efficient mixing of feed and thus help in the process of feed production. These devices are primarily used in regions with large livestock population and high amount of grazing.
By type, the market is divided into:
• Vertical
• Horizontal
Based on portability, the industry can be segmented into:
• Self-Propelled
• Pull
• Stationary
The market is divided based on capacity into:
• Less than 10 m3
• 10 m3 to 20 m3
• 20 m3 to 30 m3
• Above 30 m3
On the basis of application, the industry can be categorised into:
• Farm
• Feed Factory
• Others
The regional markets for feed mixers include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large livestock population, and growing health spending on livestock due to increased awareness regarding animal nutrition. Additionally, the market is expected to grow due to rising acceptance for mechanised mixers with total mixed ration (TMR) processor. Further, the growing collaboration between feed mixer manufacturers, and farm equipment exporters for providing high-quality equipment is projected to propel the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are The Kuhn Group, Supreme International Limited, Tatoma Group, Trioliet BV, NDEco, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
