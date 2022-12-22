Digital Packaging & Labeling Market Size Expected to Reach US$32.1 billion with CAGR of 13.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Personal care, pharmaceutical and others will boost the demand for Global Digital Packaging & Labeling Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Digital Packaging & Labeling Market size is forecast to reach US$32.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2027. Digital packaging and labeling are widely used in various end-use industries like food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others owing to their high efficiency, strong security, and precision achieved by augmented reality technology. Also, the label dispenser helps to obtain accuracy & speed during the labeling process using different digital packaging and labeling slitting machines to resume production. According to Bottled Water Organisation, the bottled water volume has been increased by 4.2% in 2020, compared to 2019 has a 3.7% growth. Volume has also increased from 14.4 billion gallons in 2019 to around 15 billion gallons in 2020 in the US. Therefore, the growing volume of bottled water increases demands for digital packaging and labeling in the food & beverages sector during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digital Packaging & Labeling Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, personal care, food & beverages, among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market for global digital packaging and labeling.

2. Growing concerns about the environment are driving the Digital Packaging & Labeling Market owing to reducing the carbon footprint of products and boosting eco-friendly packaging solutions.

3. Robust demand for fast and accurate packaging and labeling solutions achieved by label dispensers in various end-use industries will increase the global demand for the Digital Packaging & Labeling Market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The inkjet segments accounted for around 65% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Inkjet technology is helping in the growth of the Digital Packaging & Labeling Market.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Digital Packaging & Labeling Market in 2021 up to 45%, owing to the growing industrial, electronics, personal care, the pharmaceutical sector in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The major factors responsible for the growth of global digital packaging and labeling are low carbon footprint which gives eco-friendly packaging products that can be recycled.

3. The food & beverages segment accounted for approximately 35% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Digital packaging and labeling are widely used for the safety of the products during distribution, storage, sale, and use.

4. The growing demand for environment-friendly digital packaging and labeling solutions in food & beverages, personal care, and others is driving the Digital Packaging & Labeling Market. Digital packaging and labeling solution for personal care products and food & beverages packaging and labeling owing to their low carbon footprint, recyclable, and eco-friendly nature.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Packaging & Labeling Industry are -

1. Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

2. Edwards Label Inc.

3. Durst Phototechnik AG

4. Flint Group

5. Frontier Label Inc.



