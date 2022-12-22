Automotive Door Hinges Market Size Expected to Reach $5.4 Million with CAGR of 3.3% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Automotive Door Hinges Market Drivers Rising Concern Related to Safety of the Vehicle

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Door Hinges Market size is forecast to reach $5.4 million by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. The rapid growth of the automobile sector is triggering the car latch door market. In addition, the rise of Pandemic has affected the automotive manufacturing industries, but with the deployment of certain safety guidelines, most of the companies have resumed operations. This resuming of operations will lead to an upsurge in the growth of the door hinge market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The projected growth of the automotive industry, both passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, post the pandemic will drive the market for Door Hinges. The increasing complexity of tailgate hinges and bonnet hinges will be the major factors driving the growth of the automotive hinge market, especially in the aftermarket segment. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, the Automotive Door Hinges market was dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the growing vehicle production and rising sales of vehicles in China and other Asian Countries.

2. The increasing safety concerns during driving is the key factor that is driving the demand for advanced technologies in the Automotive Door Hinges system which is leading to the rising use of electronic latches.

3. The growth of the automobile industry with certain guidelines during the pandemic situation will further enhance the need for the efficient Automotive Door Hinges systems. .

4. The rapid rise of pandemic has highly hindered the manufacturing industry which has also hampered the production of vehicles thus leading to challenge the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Front Door hinge application held the largest market share at 37.2% in 2020 in the Automotive Door Hinges market in 2020. The rising growth of the automotive industry is highly fueling the demand for side door latch systems.

2. In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the Automotive Door Hinges market with a share of more than 37%, followed by Europe and North America. The rising production of vehicles in countries such as China are leading to the acceleration of the market.

3. Passenger Vehicles dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 70.2% in 2020 as a result of growing adoption in luxury vehicles. Passenger vehicles remains the major market for both keypad and keypad less entry in passenger vehicles.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Door Hinges industry are -

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Magna

3. Aisin Seiki

4. Dura Automotive

5. Continental

