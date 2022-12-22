EMEA Powder Coatings Market Size to Boost USD 1,334.5 Million By 2028 | CAGR 3.80% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Construction sector is increasing gradually due to its protective properties from the EMEA Powder Coatings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that EMEA Powder Coatings Market size is forecast to reach US$4.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Powder coating is a dry finishing coating technique used on a different range of products for improving the protective characteristics and visual appeal of the products. The electrostatic spray is one of the most used methods of applying powder coating materials. Polyolefin coating is known as the most versatile coating used among automotive applications. The increasing disposable income and growing demand and usage of consumer goods are some of the major factors expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The growing automobile industry in the European region along with an increase in the production of passenger vehicles in the region are driving the market growth between 2021-2026. These coatings have a low impact on the environment, so the majority of end-users are using EMEA Powder Coatings compared to others coating techniques. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the EMEA Powder Coatings Market highlights the following areas -

1. Powder Coatings offer numerous advantages over other coatings, such as lower VOC emission, uniform thickness, low operating costs, immediate availability, excellent appearance, and others.

2. Powder Coatings have superior durability, gloss retention, scratch resistance, and resistance to chalking among others.

3. The European region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in EMEA Powder Coatings market during 2021-2026, due to the presence of key automotive players in the region.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The thermoset resin segment accounted for the largest market share in the EMEA powder coatings market. The polyester resin type accounted for approximately 25% of the thermoset resin type segment in 2020 and is also estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

2. Europe region held the largest share in the EMEA powder coatings market in 2020 up to 80%, due to increased consumer spending, rising per capita income, and varying consumer. The presence of well-developed nations such as the Germany, U.K., France, and others are driving the market growth in the region.

3. The automotive segment accounted for more than 15% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The presence of leading automotive companies in Europe such as BMW Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, DAF Trucks, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Group, and Renault Group among others are supporting the market growth.

4. The usage of powder coating in the construction sector is increasing gradually due to its protective properties from the environment. Over the past few years, construction industries are growing significantly. The economic growth, investments in infrastructure projects, and technology advancements are boosting the industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the EMEA Powder Coatings Industry are -

1. Akzo Nobel NV

2. BASF SE

3. Koninklijke DSM NV

4. Arkema SA

5. DuPont



