Automotive Headliner Market worth $21.8 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.6% - IndustryARC
Automotive Headliner Market Drivers Growing Advancements towards Development of Sustainable/Eco-Friendly Materials for Automotive ApplicationsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Headliner Market size is forecast to reach $21.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2026. Rising demand for passenger vehicles, stringent government regulations or initiatives towards promoting the use of lightweight designed auto parts along with growing demand for advanced and high-quality interior design or styling within vehicles have been attributing the growth of automotive headliner market. Growing advancements towards development of sustainable/Eco-friendly materials for automotive applications along with increasing investments in electric vehicle development is also set to raise the demand for automotive headliners in the long run. Moreover, rising shift towards improving vehicle interior cabin appearances while maximizing passenger comfort, increasing demand for luxury or premium vehicles along with investments on autonomous vehicles overtime will further drive the demand for automotive roof headliners in the coming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Growing advancements towards developing sustainable/eco-friendly materials for automotive applications as well as increasing investments on electric vehicles overtime is analysed to significantly drive the Automotive Headliner market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. Passenger Cars segment is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026, owing to factors including rise in automotive sales, growing shift towards passenger vehicles with sunroofs and others.
3. APAC Automotive Headliner Market held the largest share in 2020, owing to increasing demand for passenger vehicles, expansion of automotive manufacturing facilities with others.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Thermoplastics is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6.8% in the global Automotive Headliner market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. Passenger Vehicles are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 7.5% in the global Automotive Headliner market during 2021-2026. Automotive headliners play a major role for various passenger vehicles such as utility vehicles, sedans and many others, for providing an aesthetic interior design as a part of attracting customers in the competitive marketplace.
3. APAC region dominated the global automotive headliner market with the largest share of around 38% in 2020 and is also analysed to have a significant growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. Rising urbanization, growing demand for passenger vehicles along with expansion projects related to automotive manufacturing facilities have attributed towards the growth of automotive headliners within the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Automotive Headliner industry are -
1. Grupo Antolin
2. Freudenberg Performance Materials
3. International Automotive Components (IAC Group)
4. Motus Integrated Technologies
5. Toyota Boshuku Corporation
