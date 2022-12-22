WINTERFEST, A Virtual Festival Exploring What’s Next for Sex, Digital Identity and The New Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 23rd, join RD Land in their second annual 12 Hour WINTERFEST, a multisensory adult-safe webXR metaverse that explores progressive entertainment, sexuality, technology, and NFT Art Exhibitions while providing platforms for radical thinkers to share their voices. Angelina Aleksandrovich, Futurist and Founder, will kickstart the WINTERFEST event with the roadmap for 2023 and share what’s next for RD Land, including a sneak peek of their Alementals launch.
Over the past year, RD Land’s multiverse has hosted over 200 events run by BIPOC, LGBTQIA and Womxn creators from around the world and now they are inviting everyone to an epic exploration of what’s next. “Sex is power," says Angelina, “there’s definitely an education gap between sex and technology. We’re building safe and judgment-free zones and we’re hoping to navigate how technology can enhance sexual liberation and the future of intimacy this WINTERFEST. We also just want everyone to have fun, listen to good music and experience great art."
“RD Land is introducing new ideas and concepts into the metaverse, it is a place where people can come together, be radically free and truly express themselves. It is exciting to see the team foster this culture of inclusivity through technology.” says Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading VC fund that backs RD Land.
WINTERFEST will include incredible workshops exploring XR intimacy and whether or not Polyamory is Utopia with progressive hosts like Soleil Merroir and VenusSX.
A platform for every NFT artist, with 16% of Womxn in the NFT space and Black artists comprising only 1.2% of the Global Art Market, WINTERFEST will feature the second installation of Spectacular and eye-pleasing StellART, a NFT gallery where the laws of physics simply do not apply. Completely new version of StellART is architecturally impossible, a surreal labyrinth full of cross-dimensional art from the most progressive creators of this century. Each turn reveals mind-bending landscapes and unseen artworks. Additionally, the Collective Individuals NFT art exhibition will explore Sexuality and offer the chance to speak with founders and artists.
Dreamers will have the opportunity to enjoy the TREAT DAO’s Christmas gala, listen to a live DJ set by Replicah, and explore RD Land: Ropeland, the Amphitheatre to watch the classic Grinch and visit the Ziti Church to view the Ziti Shrine.
Add winterfest to your calendar
About RD Land
RD Land is a webXR multiverse for radical self-expression in web3. A category-defining product that allows people to meet anonymously across the world and build relationships over shared interests and ideologies. A place for LGBTQ+, womxn, BIPOC, LATAM & specially-abled content creators to showcase their work, build interactive communities, and monetize their name, image, and likeness in the Web 3.0 ecosystem leveraging on the blockchain technology to run a transparent, secure, and user-friendly virtual economy with its own currency — RD Coin (RDC) — and where every asset is a non-fungible token (NFT) owned by a dreamer.
Ugne
Over the past year, RD Land’s multiverse has hosted over 200 events run by BIPOC, LGBTQIA and Womxn creators from around the world and now they are inviting everyone to an epic exploration of what’s next. “Sex is power," says Angelina, “there’s definitely an education gap between sex and technology. We’re building safe and judgment-free zones and we’re hoping to navigate how technology can enhance sexual liberation and the future of intimacy this WINTERFEST. We also just want everyone to have fun, listen to good music and experience great art."
“RD Land is introducing new ideas and concepts into the metaverse, it is a place where people can come together, be radically free and truly express themselves. It is exciting to see the team foster this culture of inclusivity through technology.” says Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading VC fund that backs RD Land.
WINTERFEST will include incredible workshops exploring XR intimacy and whether or not Polyamory is Utopia with progressive hosts like Soleil Merroir and VenusSX.
A platform for every NFT artist, with 16% of Womxn in the NFT space and Black artists comprising only 1.2% of the Global Art Market, WINTERFEST will feature the second installation of Spectacular and eye-pleasing StellART, a NFT gallery where the laws of physics simply do not apply. Completely new version of StellART is architecturally impossible, a surreal labyrinth full of cross-dimensional art from the most progressive creators of this century. Each turn reveals mind-bending landscapes and unseen artworks. Additionally, the Collective Individuals NFT art exhibition will explore Sexuality and offer the chance to speak with founders and artists.
Dreamers will have the opportunity to enjoy the TREAT DAO’s Christmas gala, listen to a live DJ set by Replicah, and explore RD Land: Ropeland, the Amphitheatre to watch the classic Grinch and visit the Ziti Church to view the Ziti Shrine.
Add winterfest to your calendar
About RD Land
RD Land is a webXR multiverse for radical self-expression in web3. A category-defining product that allows people to meet anonymously across the world and build relationships over shared interests and ideologies. A place for LGBTQ+, womxn, BIPOC, LATAM & specially-abled content creators to showcase their work, build interactive communities, and monetize their name, image, and likeness in the Web 3.0 ecosystem leveraging on the blockchain technology to run a transparent, secure, and user-friendly virtual economy with its own currency — RD Coin (RDC) — and where every asset is a non-fungible token (NFT) owned by a dreamer.
Ugne
RD Land
Ugne@rdland.io