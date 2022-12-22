Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cerium oxide nanoparticles, also known as nanoceria, are ceria nanoparticles with diameters ranging from 1 to 500 nm. Due to their superior physio-chemical characteristics and presence of reactive oxygen, which improve the performance of the final product, cerium oxide nanoparticles are increasingly in demand for use in a variety of industrial applications. These applications include chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), solar cells, catalyst, fuel additive and more. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are widely employed in the biomedical & pharmaceutical industry. Since the global biomedical & pharmaceutical industry is growing, it is supporting the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry growth. According to the Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health 2021 report published by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the production value of the biopharmaceutical industry amounted to US$1.2 trillion in 2018, more than US$200 billion higher than in 2014 globally. Several end-use industries in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry suffered negative effects as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had a direct impact on the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market size in the year 2020.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cerium-Oxide-Nanoparticles-Market-Research-500212

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market, owing to the increasing biomedical & pharmaceutical industry in North America. This increase in biomedical & pharmaceutical production and demand can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America.

2. Government spending in the semiconductor industry is advantageous to the sector. In the industry, nanoceria is employed as a polishing agent. Consequently, throughout the forecast period, growth in the semiconductor industry is anticipated to drive up market demand.

3. The capacity of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles to reduce particle emission makes them useful for use as catalyst converters and fuel additives in the automotive sector. The demand for automobiles has increased around the world, which may help raise the demand for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles over the forecast period.

4. However, it is estimated that high production costs and stringent environmental regulations concerning nanoparticles may hamper the commercial applications of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles, which would impede the expansion of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market size.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500212

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The dispersion segment held a significant share in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cerium oxide nanoparticles can be found in concentrated (up to 50 weight percent) dispersions in DI water, either as untreated particles or as particles stabilized using a unique surface treatment method. Low pH (5) does not affect the stability of the non-surface-treated Cerium Oxide aqueous dispersions.

2. Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The Biomedical & Pharmaceutical segment held a significant share in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to the growing demand for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles from the Biomedical & Pharmaceutical industry. In addition to having antibacterial and neurodegenerative properties, these particles also mimic SOD, catalase and peroxidase.

3. Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : North America held the largest Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market share of up to 38.6% in 2021, owing to the bolstering growth of the biomedical & pharmaceutical sector in North America. According to the 2019 PMPRB Annual Report, from 2011 to 2019, the value of the total pharmaceutical sales (including non-patented over-the-counter medicines) in Canada increased by 35.3% to $29.9 billion.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry are:

1. Cerion

2. American Elements

3. Plasmachem

4. Inframat Advanced Materials

5. Nanophase Technologies

Click on the following link to buy the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500212

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. NanoParticles Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16017/nanoparticles-market.html

B. Metal And Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Metal-And-Metal-Oxide-Nanoparticles-Market-Research-504307

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062