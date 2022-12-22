Global Blood Glucose Meters Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blood glucose meters market size will grow from $15.64 billion in 2022 to $16.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the blood glucose meters market. The changing lifestyle, increase in alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and unhealthy eating habits are leading to an increase in obesity across the globe.

Blood glucose meters are devices that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood.

Global Blood Glucose Meters Market Trends

FDA regulates blood glucose meters. FDA has released its guidance for the accuracy of blood glucose meters. For blood glucose meters used in the home by patients with diabetes, FDA states that 95% of the measured blood glucose levels should be within 15% of the lab tested value and 99% of the measured values should be within 20% of the lab tested value.

Global Blood Glucose Meters Market Segments

The global blood glucose meters market industry is segmented:

1) By Product type: Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter, Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter

2) By End User: Hospitals, Home Care

3) By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

By Geography: The blood glucose meters global market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blood glucose meters market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blood glucose meters market, blood glucose meters market share, blood glucose meters global market segments and geographies, blood glucose meters global market players, blood glucose meters global market forecast, blood glucose meters global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Key Market Players: Abbott, Roche, Medtronics, Ascensia, Dexcom, Johnson & Johnson, Arkray, Acon, LifeScan, and Agamatrix Inc.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

