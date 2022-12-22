Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Reverse osmosis is the process of applying pressure to overcome colligative properties. Osmotic pressure is directed by a thermodynamic parameter and a chemical difference of a solvent. The rising health concerns regarding safe drinking water, increasing water scarcity & government mandates requiring nanofiltration, activated carbon method and partially permeable membrane of industrial & municipal wastewater are driving the reverse osmosis market. Additionally, rising demand for packaged drinking water, coupled with increased desalination of water for industrial as well as household purposes are expected to further drive the reverse osmosis membranes market share. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the reverse osmosis membranes market massively because of the restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as medical, water treatment and others, the Reverse Osmosis Membranes market size is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Reverse Osmosis Membranes market highlights the following areas -

1. The Cellulose-based Reverse Osmosis Membranes market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to increasing demand for pure water & physical water treatment process, rising demand for packaged drinking water and more.

2. The Reverse Osmosis Membranes market for Wastewater Treatment & Reuse is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, owing to government initiatives to increase clean drinking water availability, technological advancements in wastewater filtration and so on.

3. The APAC region dominated the global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market in 2021, attributed to the increasing use of nanofiltration techniques for the purification of industrial wastewater, rising awareness about water-borne diseases and so on.

4. Growing utilization of partially permeable membranes for seawater desalination & water purification and increasing health concerns regarding safe drinking water among consumers are analyzed to significantly drive the growth of the Reverse Osmosis Membranes market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market Segment Analysis - by Material Type : The Cellulose-based Membranes segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% in the global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for pure water & physical water treatment process, rising demand for packaged drinking water & filtered water for use in aquariums and others.

2. Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The reverse Osmosis Membranes market for Wastewater Treatment & Reuse applications is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2027. This growth is fueled by government initiatives towards increasing the availability of clean drinking water, technological advancements in wastewater filtration through the use of partially permeable membranes & activated carbon and so on.

3. Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The APAC region dominated the global Reverse Osmosis Membranes market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the increasing use of nanofiltration techniques for the purification of industrial wastewater, rising awareness among the citizens about water-borne diseases and more. Additionally, the increasing adoption of water filters in residents & public buildings and growing environmental concerns regarding water pollution are boosting the adoption of Reverse Osmosis Membranes in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reverse Osmosis Membranes industry are:

1. Axeon Water Technologies

2. BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

3. DuPont

4. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

5. NITTO DENKO CORPORATION.

