Global Automotive Centre Console Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

According to ‘Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive centre console market share is expected to grow from $27.01 billion in 2021 to $28.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91%. The rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive centre console market. Safe, secure, and robust centre control systems are an integral part of an electric car. Centre consoles in electric cars are used for navigation and touch controls. As of 2020, there were 10 million electric vehicles on the roads globally.

The automotive centre console market consists of sales of the automotive centre console by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which refers to the storage compartment between the driver’s seat and the front passenger seat. It can also refer to the central parts of the dashboard. In most modern cars, the centre console is located behind the gearstick. A central console can have many features, such as electronic gadgetry and vehicle control information.

Global Automotive Centre Console Market Trends

The introduction of new technology in touch screens is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive centre console market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Automotive Centre Console Market Segments

The global automotive centre console market is segmented:

1) By Type: Touch Screen, Buttons and Controls

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Premium Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, SUV, Electric Vehicle

3) By Distribution: Original Equipment Manufacturer, After Market

By Geography: The global automotive centre console market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive centre console market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive centre console global market, automotive centre console global market share, automotive centre console global market segments and geographies, automotive centre console global market players, automotive centre console global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGM Automotive LLC, Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia S.A, Hyundai Mobis Co, Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Carporation, MVC Holdings LLC, Novem Car Interior design, Yanfeng Automotive, DRÄXLMAIER Group, and Grammer AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

