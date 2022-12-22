Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Automotive Aftermarket Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive aftermarket market size is expected to grow from $331.21 billion in 2021 to $346.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58%. Increasing sales of pre-owned and new vehicles are driving the automotive aftermarket market. For instance, as of 2021, consumers’ preference to purchase cars has almost reached pre-COVID-19 levels, mainly supported by demand in the United States and China, with new cars at 94% and used cars at 97% compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The automotive aftermarket market consists of sales of automotive aftermarket products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide automotive aftermarket solutions. The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, supply, retail, and installation of all vehicle parts, tools, machines, and accessories for light and heavy vehicles, after the sale of the automobile by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Aftermarket parts, also called generic parts or non-OEM parts, are made by a manufacturer other than the vehicle's original manufacturer. These parts perform the same function as the original part and can be utilized as a replacement for original parts during repair and maintenance.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket market. Automotive aftermarket companies are increasingly using digital technologies and going online.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Segments

The global automotive aftermarket market industry is segmented:

1) By Types: Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Certification Outlook: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

4) By Distribution Channels: Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel

By Geography: The global automotive aftermarket market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive aftermarket market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive aftermarket global market, automotive aftermarket global market share, automotive aftermarket global market segments and geographies, automotive aftermarket global market players, automotive aftermarket global market forecast, automotive aftermarket market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Multinational conglomerate company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corporation, COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lear Corporation, Exide Technologies, Inc., Johnsons Controls Inc., and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

