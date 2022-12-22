Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

According to ‘Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobility aids and transportation market grew from $2.66 billion in 2021 to $2.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. A large aging population will give an impetus to the mobility aids & transportation equipment market. Elderly populations suffer from age-related diseases resulting in impaired mobility. The risk from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis is more in the geriatric population. According to WHO, the worldwide geriatric population will double by 2050 from 12% to 22%, propelling the mobility aids & transportation equipment market growth.

The mobility aids and transportation equipment market research consists of sales of mobility aids and transportation equipment and related services. Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another.

Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Trends

Single-seat self-driving car to aid and assist people who find walking or using public transit difficult. This self-driving car is smartphone or tablet enabled – pick a destination on the map and the pathfinding system in the vehicle will take care of the rest.

Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Segments

The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented:

1) By Type: Electrically Powered Wheelchairs, Manual Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Scooters, Stretchers, Stair Lifts

2) By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Household

3) By Age Group: Mobility Aids for Children, Mobility Aids for Elderly

By Geography: The mobility aids and transportation equipment global market forecast is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

The mobility aids and transportation equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

TBRC’s Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medline Industries, Hoveround Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Medline Industries, GF Health Products Inc, Invacare Corporation, LEVO AG, Permobil AB, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

