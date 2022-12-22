Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the domiciliary insurance market is expected to grow from $27.15 billion in 2021 to $32.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The growing geriatric population is expected to drive the domiciliary insurance market. The population of the world is growing older, with the age group of 65 and above being the fastest growing.

The domiciliary insurance market consists of sales of domiciliary insurance services by entities that are engaged in direct underwriting insurance policies for home-based treatment for a disease, illness, or injury. The home treatment could be because of a lack of accommodation at the hospital or because the patient's condition does not permit them to get admitted to the hospital.

Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Trends

Companies are concentrating on the release of policies specific to COVID-19. With the surge in the coronavirus pandemic cases, a large number of people getting affected has strained the hospital and healthcare services further, making bed availability a challenge.

Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Segments

The global domiciliary insurance market is segmented:

1) By Insurance Type: Diseases Insurance; Medical Insurance; Income Protection Insurance; Other Insurance Types

2) By Coverage Type: Lifetime Coverage; Term Coverage

3) By Demographics: Minors; Adults; Senior Citizen

4) By Network: Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs); Point Of Services (POS); Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs); Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

5) By Service Provider: Private; Public

By Geography: The global domiciliary insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides domiciliary insurance global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global domiciliary insurance global market, domiciliary insurance market share, domiciliary insurance global market segments and geographies, domiciliary insurance global market players, domiciliary insurance market trends, domiciliary insurance market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cigna Corporation, AIA Insurance Group, Allianz SE, AXA, Aviva plc, Aetna, Inc. HDFC Ergo, and Munich Re.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

