Global Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2022

According to ‘Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the endoscopy devices and market size will grow from $7.9 billion in 2022 to $8.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The rise in incidence and prevalence rates of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases is driving the endoscopy devices and equipment market. The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and Crohn's disease (CD) are supporting the endoscopy devices and equipment market. The endoscopy devices are used in performing non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat life-threatening diseases.

Endoscopy devices and equipment are used to examine the interiors of organs, and the cavities of the body. These devices enable doctors to view the digestive tract on a screen and aid in the diagnosis of medical conditions.

Global Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Trends

Endoscopy devices and equipment market are increasingly developing endoscopy robotic systems as they are more flexible, effective than conventional endoscopy devices. These robotic endoscopy devices help in eliminating difficulties in therapeutic endoscopy, expanding endoscopy’s vision and reach, reducing labor intensity, improving communication, reach, vision, control, and the ability to perform an endoscopy.

Global Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Market Segments

1) By Product: Endoscope, Endoscopy Operative Devices, Endoscopy Visualization Systems

2) By Application: Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal endoscopy, Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

By Geography: The global endoscopy devices and equipment market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides endoscopy devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global endoscopy devices and equipment market, endoscopy devices and equipment global market share, endoscopy devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, endoscopy devices and equipment market forecast, endoscopy devices and equipment global market players, endoscopy devices and equipment global market trends, endoscopy devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The endoscopy devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Ethicon.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

