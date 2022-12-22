Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

The Business Research Company’s Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2030

According to ‘Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vision care devices and equipment market size will grow from $27.1 billion in 2022 to $29.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9The rising use of electronic devices is a continuous driver for the growth of the vision care devices and equipment market. Usage of laptops, mobiles, PCs, and other electronic devices has increased in day-to-day life, which is the major factor responsible for eye-related problems.

Vision care devices and equipment industry are used to treat eye vision problems. The main types of vision care devices and equipment are intraocular lenses, ophthalmic lasers, glaucoma drainage devices, and others.

Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancement in vision care devices has transformed eye care. Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovations in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions.

Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Segments

The global vision care devices and equipment market is segmented:

1) By Type: Intraocular Lens, Ophthalmic Lasers, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Contact Lenses, Other Types

2) By Aplication: Vision Care, Diagnosis, Surgery

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Optical Centers, Other End users

By Geography: The global vision care devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, The Cooper Companies, Novartis, Bausch & Lomb, Nidek Co. Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Luxottica GROUP, and Escalon.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

