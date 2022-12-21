This listing includes accelerated approvals (AAs) for malignant hematology and oncology indications that have been granted for supportive care products and changes to dosing or formulation. Please refer to Drugs@FDA for the latest approvals and prescribing information for specific products.

Drug Name Accelerated Approval Indication Accelerated Approval Date Current Status 1 Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Dosing Regimen: Alternative dose/schedule of 400mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with melanoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, gastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, endometrial carcinoma, cervical carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, esophageal cancer, microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient solid tumors 4/28/2020 Traditional Approval Granted (12/16/2022) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Dosing Regimen: Alternative dose/schedule of 400 mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma and primary mediastinal b-cell lymphoma 4/28/2020 Ongoing Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Dosing Regimen: Alternative dose/schedule of 400mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma 6/24/2020 Traditional Approval Granted (12/16/2022) Romidepsin Formulation: Treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma in adults who have received at least one prior therapy 3/13/2020 Withdrawn (12/08/2021) Zinecard (dexrazoxane hydrochloride) Supportive Care: Prevention of cardiomyopathy associated with doxorubicin administration 5/26/1995 Traditional Approval Granted (10/31/2002) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Dosing Regimen: Alternate Dose/Schedule of 400 mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic tumor mutational burden high [≥10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb)] solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options 6/16/2020 Traditional Approval Granted (12/16/2022) Afinitor Disperz (everolimus) Formulation: Pediatric and adult patients with tuberous sclerosis complex for treatment of subependymal giant cell astrocytoma that requires therapeutic intervention but cannot be curatively resected 8/29/2012 Traditional Approval Granted (01/29/2016)