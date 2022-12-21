This listing includes accelerated approvals (AAs) for malignant hematology and oncology indications that have been granted for supportive care products and changes to dosing or formulation. Please refer to Drugs@FDA for the latest approvals and prescribing information for specific products.
|Drug Name
|Accelerated Approval Indication
|Accelerated Approval Date
|Current Status 1
Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
Dosing Regimen: Alternative dose/schedule of 400mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with melanoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, gastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, endometrial carcinoma, cervical carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, esophageal cancer, microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient solid tumors
|4/28/2020
Traditional Approval Granted (12/16/2022)
Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
Dosing Regimen: Alternative dose/schedule of 400 mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma and primary mediastinal b-cell lymphoma
|4/28/2020
Ongoing
Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
Dosing Regimen: Alternative dose/schedule of 400mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
|6/24/2020
Traditional Approval Granted (12/16/2022)
Romidepsin
Formulation: Treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma in adults who have received at least one prior therapy
|3/13/2020
Withdrawn (12/08/2021)
Zinecard (dexrazoxane hydrochloride)
Supportive Care: Prevention of cardiomyopathy associated with doxorubicin administration
|5/26/1995
Traditional Approval Granted (10/31/2002)
Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
Dosing Regimen: Alternate Dose/Schedule of 400 mg every 6 weeks for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic tumor mutational burden high [≥10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb)] solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options
|6/16/2020
Traditional Approval Granted (12/16/2022)
Afinitor Disperz (everolimus)
Formulation: Pediatric and adult patients with tuberous sclerosis complex for treatment of subependymal giant cell astrocytoma that requires therapeutic intervention but cannot be curatively resected
|8/29/2012
Traditional Approval Granted (01/29/2016)