Solid State Relay Market Rising at 6.9% CAGR to Touch USD 2.1 billion by 2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Solid State Relay Market is expected to reach US$2.1 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Solid State Relays are used or applied in various industrial process control applications, such as temperature control, motors, lamps, solenoids, valves and transformers, and others in numerous end-use industries like Energy and Infrastructure, Building Equipment, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Automation and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Solid State Relay Market highlights the following areas –

• Solid state relay is highly fragmented market so there are a large number of players are operating globally. Rather than international players, local players constitutes majority of the market.

• The amount heat generated through thermal dissipation during the switching currents is another constraint that is affecting the solid state relays market. Due to this heat dissipated, the solid state relay has to be mounted on a good conductor surface such as aluminum using a transfer medium.

• Proper heat sinking system along with steady state current ratings have to be taken into consideration for the proper functioning of solid state relays. Thereby a solution for the higher costs as well as protecting the systems from thermal dissipation can result in a positive solid state relay Industry outlook.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Output - DC Solid state relays held a major share in the market owing to its simplest design, low cost, fast switching response and other benefits. The revenue from DC SSR is set to reach revenue of $880m by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. These relays are similar to electromechanical relays but the main difference between them is, in solid state relays, moving mechanical parts are not present.

• By Industry - Automotive & Transportation end user industry held major share in the Solid State Relay Industry in 2022 at 19.8% share. However Healthcare as end user industry is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. of operation, SSRs and mechanical relays that have moving contacts, are not very dissimilar.

• By Geography - Asia Pacific region is the largest market of solid-state relay market accounting for 37% of the total share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027. The rising demand for solid-state relays in automotive and transportation industry in countries such as China and India is the major driver of the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Solid State Relay Industry are -

1. Crydom Inc (Sensata Technology)

2. Omron Corporation

3. Celduc Relais

4. Rockwell Automation (Allen Bradley)

5. ABB

