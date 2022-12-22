EDCO Accelerates Rental Education with EDCOed, a Comprehensive Training Program

The equipment manufacturing company will intensify their hands-on training program with EDCO 101, launching February 2023.

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDCO, a leading manufacturer of equipment for the rental market, will launch EDCO 101, a comprehensive training program for their customers to help instill confidence and competence in users of their machines.

"We understand our product can be intimidating," says Gary Ondrus, Corporate Trainer at EDCO. "It's our responsibility to deliver the information our customers need to not only be able to recommend a product to a customer, but also have the confidence and competence to show them how to use it properly for their application."

Since 1959, EDCO has been evolving to meet the needs of the rental market and that includes adapting both the products and the support their customers need. They understand the training and education that are needed to be profitable in the rental space and developed EDCOed.com as a way to bring instant online education and connection to their users.

"EDCOed has been available for years as a place users could go to see how a product works and find relevant information for their needs," Ondrus adds. "Users can complete the virtual program at any time, at the pace of the student. The education is never overwhelming and you continually build on your knowledge with each new educational track."

When it comes to true in-depth product knowledge however, doing really is believing.

EDCO offered in-person training through account representatives, but knew they could provide more value to their customers if they took the reins on the program themselves.

"We were asked by our customers to provide a consistent and comprehensive training program and in 2021, decided it was time to deliver," Ondrus says. "We sat down with our experienced team and put everything down that we know customers need to be successful with our products. We packaged it in a way that allows our rental partners to easily roll the program out without having to do any extra work on their end. The result is EDCO 101 which is a comprehensive program that delivers the action items needed for our product use."

The goal of the training program is to provide EDCO customers with consistent training that instills tactical knowledge for the sale and use of the equipment.

"There are so many variables when it comes to using grinders and our goal with EDCO 101 is to give each person who completes the program the tools they need to not only recommend the right product to their customer, but also the right tools for their application," Ondrus says. "We want to teach them how to rent the equipment to their customers while also being a strategic partner to help drive more sales at their business."

Through these in-person training events, users will gain real world experience with the equipment. This in turn will empower them to better educate their customers on not only what the equipment can do, but how it works, how it shouldn't work, giving the tactical knowledge needed for everyone to feel comfortable with their purchase.

The EDCO 101 program will officially launch at the American Rental Association show in February.

About EDCO

Established in 1959 by founders Leo Swan and Ed Harding, EDCO manufactures concrete grinders and their entire line of premium equipment for anyone worldwide who needs a job site application solved; this includes the rental industry, distribution businesses, and tool users. EDCO is "Stayed In America."® This means that while other manufacturers move operations offshore depending on economic times, EDCO has always produced at home because they know what manufacturing jobs mean to our communities. EDCO is and will always be Customer Dependent, Providing Classic America Quality Knowing that We Grow Together, Loyalty

About AC Business Media

As one of America's top business-to-business media companies, AC Business Media reaches millions of professionals annually and leads the way in providing targeted content to top decision-makers and organizations. With a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets, AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience.

