Mitsubishi Electric to Expand Range of Ku-band GaN-HEMT Lineup

Accommodates Low-Ku band, extra-large data capacity and small SATCOM earth stations

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that two new 12.75-13.25 GHz (Low-Ku band) 70W (48.3dBm) gallium-nitride high-electron-mobility transistors (GaN HEMTs) will be added to the company's GaN HEMT lineup for satellite-communication (SATCOM) earth stations. The two GaN HEMT products, one for multi-carrier1 communications and the other for single-carrier2 communications, support increased data-transmission capacity and smaller earth stations even in the Low-Ku band. The two products will be launched on January 15, 2023.

Ku-band satellite communication systems are increasingly being deployed for emergency communications during natural disasters as well as for satellite news gathering (SNG) by TV broadcasters in rural areas where fiber and/or cable networks are not available. For SATCOM earth stations, current mainstream systems use a 14 GHz band, but in the near future they are expected to use the Low-Ku (13 GHz) band as well as the Ka (28 GHz) band to address needs for increased data-transmission capacity. Until now, Mitsubishi Electric has offered a lineup of seven GaN HEMTs for multi-carrier and single-carrier SATCOM earth stations. The two new 70W GaN HEMTs now being introduced will also support emergency communications and SNG in the Low-Ku band.

