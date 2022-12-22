Fire Facilities Inc. Signs on as First National Sponsor of Valor Fire Training

Fire Facilities, Inc., manufacturers of steel live fire training towers, burn rooms and mobile training units, has signed on as the first national sponsor of Valor Fire Training Podcasts with David Mellen. The weekly podcasts focus on fire training tips, safety and guidance for firefighters nationwide.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (PRWEB) December 21, 2022

Fire Facilities, Inc., manufacturers of steel live fire training towers, burn rooms and mobile training units, has signed on as the first national sponsor of Valor Fire Training Podcasts with David Mellen. The weekly podcasts focus on fire training tips, safety and guidance for firefighters nationwide.

"Our sole focus at Fire Facilities is on safe fire training, so we're exceptionally honored to support Valor Fire Training with their educational podcasts," says Aaron Adams, president of Fire Facilities, Inc., and a former firefighter. "We completely support David's efforts to educate firefighters on successful training methods."

This is the second industry fire training podcast being sponsored by Fire Facilities. The first is 3 Point Firefighter with Jake Barnes, which Fire Facilities launched sponsorship of in 2021.

"Fire Facilities exhibits their dedication to firefighters every day in our industry," says Mellen, who has served as a firefighter/paramedic for more than two decades. "This company is involved as a sponsor with ISFSI, they commit to training of firefighters, and they work hard to create best-of-class steel training facilities. I'm looking forward to working together with them to reach more people with training messages for firefighters."

Mellen created Valor Fire Training in 2015. There are now 14 instructors associated with the company traveling the country holding a variety of on-site training classes for firefighters. His personal fire service experience ranges from rural volunteer to paid fire and EMS departments.

"We've trained in Fire Facilities properties," says Mellen. "These structures offer life-like scenarios for firefighters to hone their skills. Hundreds of Fire Facilities towers and buildings are in place across our country, providing firefighters with training options for different situations."

Valor Fire Training podcasts are held weekly and can be heard on Apple, iHeart and TuneIn. There are more than 30 available podcasts on the Valor Fire Training YouTube channel featuring interviews with firefighters around the country along with an assortment of individuals tied into the industry via organizations, associations, books and leadership roles.

Fire Facilities, Inc. (FFI), an ISFSI corporate sponsor, manufactures a full line of steel fire training structures engineered to withstand real-life firefighting conditions. From mobile units to burn rooms to high-rise towers, FFI training models are available in a multitude of configurations. Our parent company, Trachte Building Systems, is one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of steel self-storage systems in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.firefacilities.com or call 800-929-3726.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/fire_facilities_inc_signs_on_as_first_national_sponsor_of_valor_fire_training/prweb19086501.htm