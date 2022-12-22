Adams Wealth Management Group Selected As A "2022 Business of the Year" by the Dayton Business Journal

Adams Wealth Management Group and Dwayne Adams of Centerville, OH have been selected by the Dayton Business Journal as a "2022 Business of the Year"

CENTERVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing a special section of the November 22nd, 2022 Dayton Business Journal. Dwayne Adams, CFP, AIF, RFC was selected for the following honor: "2022 Business of the Year Award"

Dwayne Adams commented on the recognition: "This is quite an honor for our firm. It signals that our constant effort to deliver excellent work has paid off. It is gratifying to be recognized in this way." To view the full article click https://bizj.us/1qh9az

Dwayne Adams is President and founder of Adams Wealth Management Group and has worked extensively in the field of financial management since 1994. He focuses on Wealth Management, Retirement Planning and Estate Planning. He specializes in working with retirees and their special needs such as tax planning, investment planning, retirement planning and innovative estate planning strategies.

For more information on Dwayne Adams, located in Centerville, OH

Please call 866-513-2099 or visit Adams Wealth Management Group at http://www.adamswealth.com

This award is not indicative of the financial service professional's future performance. Working with any financial service professional is no guarantee as to future investment success nor is there any guarantee that the selected financial service professional will be awarded this accomplishment by this or any other publication in the future.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA & SIPC.

Dwayne Adams, Adams Wealth Management Group, 1 866-513-2099 Ext: 300, dadams@adamswealth.com

