ReadyWise Outdoor Announces Exhibition at Outdoor Retailer Snow Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyWise Outdoor announces its upcoming participation at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show from January 10-12 in Salt Lake City, UT, located at Booth 9005. They will present their Outdoor Adventure Meals with a full lineup of freeze-dried meals and snacks for every way you like to explore and play outdoors. From Backpacking to day hiking, mountaineering, or family car camping, ReadyWise has meals for every adventure. ReadyWise Outdoor offers innovative meals that are protein-packed, eat-in-pouch meals that can be prepared in minutes with Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and Vegan options, so there is something for everyone.
“This Outdoor Retailer show is extra exciting for ReadyWise,” says Luke Pearsall, Outdoor Category Manager at ReadyWise. “We plan to announce new exciting partnerships in 2023, including the Continental Divide Coalition, the Pacific Crest Trail Association, and One Tree Planted, to give back to the outdoor spaces we love to roam.”
ReadyWise announced last month that NFL legend Drew Brees has officially joined the team in an exclusive multi-year partnership deal. He is the perfect partner for the outdoor category with his passion for the outdoors, with camping, hiking, and fishing with his family.
ReadyWise Outdoor is also proud to announce four new members to the Pro Athlete Team: Andrew Alexander King (mountaineer, surfer, voted top 20 Most Influential People in the Outdoor Industry), Jeff Garmire (author, film-maker, thru-hiker, Calendar Year Triple Crown and Great Western Loop finisher, Fastest Known Time record holder of the Continental Divide Trail, Colorado Trail, Arizona Trail, Long Trail among others), Zelzin Aketzalli (first Mexican, and Mexican woman to complete the Triple Crown of Hiking 8,000 miles), and Ike Eastman (Legendary Hunter and Owner of Eastman’s Publishing).
Jeff Garmire will be attending Outdoor Retailers with the ReadyWise team, where he will personally sign copies of his book, Free Outside: A Trek Against Time, available on Amazon. Free Outside is a captivating true story of strength and courage during Jeff’s journey to complete the 8,000 miles Triple Crown Hike.
ReadyWise continues to grow and impact the outdoor industry. As a brand, they look forward to creating lasting memories in the outdoors, shared around the everyday experience of eating delicious meals together. They look forward to connecting directly with consumers, retailers, and other unique outdoor brands like REI, Fox River, CAMP ZERO, and more! Follow along as they accelerate growth in the outdoor recreation space and everyday meals and snacks, making them a leading household brand. Check out ReadyWise at Outdoor Retailers at Booth 9005 to learn more about their products, partnerships, and new launches coming in 2023.
About ReadyWise Outdoor:
ReadyWise, based in Salt Lake City, UT, provides easy-to-prepare grab-and-go meals for any situation. They take an innovative approach to delivering dependable and simple ready-made freeze-dried and dehydrated food for emergency preparedness, outdoor adventure, and daily use. Visit www.readywiseoutdoor.com for more information.
About Outdoor Retailer:
Outdoor Retailer, the largest U.S. business event for the outdoor industry, brings retailers, manufacturers, industry advocates, and media to conduct the business of outdoor recreation, publications, product demo events, media events, and web-based business solutions. Outdoor Retailer shows provide platforms for critical face-to-face business initiatives, line previews, innovations, product launches, networking, and retailer education. Visit outdoorretailer.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Luke Pearsall
“This Outdoor Retailer show is extra exciting for ReadyWise,” says Luke Pearsall, Outdoor Category Manager at ReadyWise. “We plan to announce new exciting partnerships in 2023, including the Continental Divide Coalition, the Pacific Crest Trail Association, and One Tree Planted, to give back to the outdoor spaces we love to roam.”
ReadyWise announced last month that NFL legend Drew Brees has officially joined the team in an exclusive multi-year partnership deal. He is the perfect partner for the outdoor category with his passion for the outdoors, with camping, hiking, and fishing with his family.
ReadyWise Outdoor is also proud to announce four new members to the Pro Athlete Team: Andrew Alexander King (mountaineer, surfer, voted top 20 Most Influential People in the Outdoor Industry), Jeff Garmire (author, film-maker, thru-hiker, Calendar Year Triple Crown and Great Western Loop finisher, Fastest Known Time record holder of the Continental Divide Trail, Colorado Trail, Arizona Trail, Long Trail among others), Zelzin Aketzalli (first Mexican, and Mexican woman to complete the Triple Crown of Hiking 8,000 miles), and Ike Eastman (Legendary Hunter and Owner of Eastman’s Publishing).
Jeff Garmire will be attending Outdoor Retailers with the ReadyWise team, where he will personally sign copies of his book, Free Outside: A Trek Against Time, available on Amazon. Free Outside is a captivating true story of strength and courage during Jeff’s journey to complete the 8,000 miles Triple Crown Hike.
ReadyWise continues to grow and impact the outdoor industry. As a brand, they look forward to creating lasting memories in the outdoors, shared around the everyday experience of eating delicious meals together. They look forward to connecting directly with consumers, retailers, and other unique outdoor brands like REI, Fox River, CAMP ZERO, and more! Follow along as they accelerate growth in the outdoor recreation space and everyday meals and snacks, making them a leading household brand. Check out ReadyWise at Outdoor Retailers at Booth 9005 to learn more about their products, partnerships, and new launches coming in 2023.
About ReadyWise Outdoor:
ReadyWise, based in Salt Lake City, UT, provides easy-to-prepare grab-and-go meals for any situation. They take an innovative approach to delivering dependable and simple ready-made freeze-dried and dehydrated food for emergency preparedness, outdoor adventure, and daily use. Visit www.readywiseoutdoor.com for more information.
About Outdoor Retailer:
Outdoor Retailer, the largest U.S. business event for the outdoor industry, brings retailers, manufacturers, industry advocates, and media to conduct the business of outdoor recreation, publications, product demo events, media events, and web-based business solutions. Outdoor Retailer shows provide platforms for critical face-to-face business initiatives, line previews, innovations, product launches, networking, and retailer education. Visit outdoorretailer.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Luke Pearsall
ReadyWise
Lpearsall@readywise.com