Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,359 in the last 365 days.

DLNR News Release – HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS PROMPT CLOSURE OF FOREST RESERVE ON MAUI

(HONOLULU) – Due to hazardous conditions and impassable roads and trails caused by this week’s heavy rains and strong winds, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has closed the Waihou Spring Forest Reserve on Maui.

The forest reserve roads and trails will remain closed to all users until further notice. DOFAW personnel have posted closure signs at access gates leading into the area. Debris from extensive runoff, fallen trees, and partially fallen trees pose a safety risk to the public.

The reserve will reopen as soon as the hazardous conditions are addressed and mitigated.

###

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

You just read:

DLNR News Release – HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS PROMPT CLOSURE OF FOREST RESERVE ON MAUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.