CEO of Horizon Hospitality, Scott Samuels, Featured in Revinate

Predicting the future is always a challenge, particularly when it comes to the hospitality space. Just think of how hotel trends have take shape over the years.

Until budget airlines took off in the 1970s, the idea of affordable airfare was laughable. And who would have guessed that travelers would eventually be able to do everything from booking a room to texting the front desk all from a cellphone? But if anyone can provide an accurate glimpse into which hotel trends we can expect going forward, it’s industry veterans. Get ready for insights from hospitality experts that will help you gear up for the year ahead.

“Technology and data are a big focus for hospitality right now. It touches almost every aspect of the business: guest experience, back-of-house operations, loyalty program, marketing, in-room technologies, and revenue,” explains Scott Samuels, CEO and Founder of Horizon Hospitality Associates.

